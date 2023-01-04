Osseo boys hockey played three games during the last week of 2022 while taking part in the Bill McGann Holiday Classic, played at St. Luke’s Arena in Proctor. Osseo started the tournament with a win against Superior Dec. 27, before losing to New Prague Dec. 28 and Proctor Dec. 29.

Superior

