Osseo boys hockey played three games during the last week of 2022 while taking part in the Bill McGann Holiday Classic, played at St. Luke’s Arena in Proctor. Osseo started the tournament with a win against Superior Dec. 27, before losing to New Prague Dec. 28 and Proctor Dec. 29.
Superior
The Orioles faced the Spartans on Tuesday in a hard-fought win. Despite the two teams sharing a total of just 17 shots in the first period, it proved to be an eventful start. Osseo opened the scoring in the 12th minute through a short-handed Luke Sawicky goal.
Superior tied things up just a minute later, but Osseo stayed focused and retook the lead as Davis Wick scored in the 15th minute. Eli Paloranta assisted both of the first-period goals.
The trading of goals continued in the second period. Sawicky scored his second goal of the day, but saw his goal followed soon after by another Spartans goal to make it 3-2 in Osseo’s favor.
Osseo finally pulled away in the third period, with Ty Prokop scoring late before Sawicky completed his hat trick to make it 5-2 to the Orioles.
New Prague
The script was flipped the next day, when Osseo faced New Prague. The game, an eventful loss, included 44 minutes of penalties, 20 for Osseo and 24 for New Prague.
New Prague scored twice in the first period, the two goals being split by one for Osseo in the seventh minute, scored by Alec Bjork on a power play.
New Prague built on its lead in the second period, scoring in the 11th and 14th minutes. Osseo once again split the two goals, this time through Kameron Konsela.
The only goal of the third period belonged to New Prague, cementing a 2-5 loss for the Orioles, who ended a three-game win streak. New Prague narrowly outshot Osseo 25 to 23.
Proctor
The Orioles started their Thursday matchup with Proctor on a better foot. Brendan Kranz scored the only goal of the first period to give Osseo a 1-0 lead going into the break, making the most of his team’s eleven shots.
Proctor, however, went on to score four unanswered goals. Two came in the second period, scored in the ninth and 12th minutes on power plays.
The hosts’ power plays continued to hit home, as they scored two more power play goals in the third period. Despite outshooting Proctor 34 to 29, Osseo ended the tournament with a 1-4 loss.
Osseo ended the week with a 5-4 overall record, with a return to conference play now on the docket. They are currently 1-1 in Northwest Suburban conference play.
Osseo boys hockey was set to play twice the following week, traveling to Coon Rapids Thursday, Jan. 5, before hosting Andover Saturday, Jan. 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.