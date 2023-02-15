Osseo boys hockey played two games last week, resulting in two tough losses. The Orioles played Totino-Grace on Feb. 9, then hosted St. Louis Park on Feb. 11.

Totino-Grace

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments