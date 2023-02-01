Osseo boys hockey kept the action coming in search of a return to winning ways, playing three games last week. The Orioles hosted Roseville and won on Jan. 24, before traveling to Maple Grove on Jan. 26 and lost. They then hosted and won against Elk River/Zimmerman on Jan. 28.

Roseville

