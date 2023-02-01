Osseo boys hockey kept the action coming in search of a return to winning ways, playing three games last week. The Orioles hosted Roseville and won on Jan. 24, before traveling to Maple Grove on Jan. 26 and lost. They then hosted and won against Elk River/Zimmerman on Jan. 28.
Roseville
Osseo returned to winning ways on Jan. 24, hosting Roseville in a wild 4-3 win. Despite a strong start, the game took the Orioles all the way to overtime for a decision.
Roseville led on shots in the first period 10 to four and found the opening goal in the sixth minute. Osseo made the most of their four shots, however, and scored two late goals to lead at the break. Gavin Kzhoska scored first for Osseo, before Luke Sawicky gave them the 2-1 lead. Both goals were on power plays.
Despite 24 shots between the two teams, no goals were scored in the second period. The pace picked up quickly in the third period, with the Orioles getting things started with another Sawicky goal.
Roseville, however, got back in it with two goals, forcing overtime. Eli Paloranta then proved the hero, scoring the overtime winner for Osseo.
Maple Grove
Osseo faced a tough change of momentum on Jan. 26 in their 0-8 loss to Maple Grove at the Maple Grove Community Center. The game started quickly, but in Maple Grove’s favor.
The Crimson scored three goals in the first two minutes of the game, a combination of tricky flicked goals and long range strikes, giving Osseo the difficult task of climbing out of a deep trench.
The Orioles did step up and improve for much of the first and second periods, but no goals came for Osseo and Maple Grove continued to build on their lead in the second period, leading 6-0 by the second break.
Two more goals from Maple Grove ensured the 8-0 result in a game where the Orioles were unable to set their own pace or produce many shots.
Goalie Samuel Otieno, who came in after the initial three Maple Grove goals, did his part for Osseo, making 26 saves from 31 shots on goal.
Elk River/Zimmerman
Osseo closed the week on a positive note with a high scoring 6-2 win against Elk River/Zimmerman on Saturday. The win returned Osseo to a .500 record, with five wins and five losses. They are also 10-10 overall this season.
The night did have its obstacles and it was the Elks who scored first. Osseo reacted well within the first period, scoring a minute later through Sawicky, who then scored a second goal in the period’s final minute to give the Orioles a 2-1 lead.
Once the goals started to flow, they did not stop for the Orioles. Osseo scored minutes into the second period, once again through Sawicky. Paloranta then stepped in with a goal of his own. Osseo now led 4-1 at the second break.
Sawicky, already on a hat trick, then scored a fourth goal to extend the Orioles lead, before the Elks broke the momentum with a late goal of their own. Jackson Berg gave Osseo the last word with a last minute goal, ending it there.
Osseo kept their season moving with two games the following week. They hosted Centennial Thursday, Feb. 2, and then hosted Hopkins on Saturday, Feb. 4.
