Osseo boys hockey took to the ice Dec. 8 looking for their first conference win in over a year, having gone winless in conference play for all of the 2021-22 season. The Orioles finally found what they were looking for when they beat Anoka in a thrilling 7-3 victory.
The night, however, did not start on a high note. It was Anoka that scored the first goal of the first period. Kadden Soukoup gave the visitors the lead just two minutes in, amid a period which saw Anoka outshoot Osseo 13 to 9. The Orioles did manage to get the game under control before the break, though, as Luke Sawicky tied it up in the 11th minute on a power play.
The second period brought the entertainment in tons, with six goals scored between the two teams. Osseo started things off with a Kameron Konsela goal less than a minute into the period, taking its first lead of the day. Davis Wick and Sawicky both scored in the fourth minute of play as the Orioles suddenly found themselves up 4-1.
Konsela would place the cherry on top with a 10th-minute goal on a power play to make it 5-1. Anoka was far from done, however, and two late goals from the visitors made it 5-3 going into the third period. Osseo outshot Anoka 15 to 9 in the second period.
The quieter third period was all Osseo, with the Orioles finding two goals in the fifth and seventh minutes from Sawicky and Alec Bjork, respectively. It was Sawicky’s third of the night. He also made an assist.
Winning 7-3, the Orioles were able to throw off the weight of their winless conference season last year, collecting their second win of the season overall. Sawicky came up big with three goals, while Jake Sawicky proved to be the chance creator of the night with three assists. Goalie Justin Halvorson made 23 saves from 26 shots on goal.
Osseo boys hockey head coach David Prokop explained that the win was a reflection of the team’s mentality, something he was glad to see tested early in the season.
“It’s a good group. They work hard together, kind of that no-quit mentality,” Prokop said. “It was the first time we had to face a little adversity and I thought we responded pretty well when we were down early. It was good to see them battle back.”
Prokop added that the team has focused on building a sense of fellowship, something clearly on display against Anoka Dec. 8.
“[They have] bought into supporting each other, understanding roles, and knowing everyone has a spot,” he said. “The work that they did in the offseason was good to see. That was a big part of our start I think.”
Osseo boys hockey played three games the following week, traveling to Spring Lake Park Dec. 13, before traveling to Northfield Dec. 16 and Owatonna Dec. 17.
