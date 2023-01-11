Osseo boys hockey looked to continue an improved 2022-23 season with two conference matchups last week. The Orioles won at Coon Rapids Jan. 5 before hosting reigning Class AA champions Andover in a Jan. 7 loss.
The Orioles returned to play in the metro area Thursday to play Coon Rapids, after a trying series of games in Proctor, showing that the team had indeed learned from its two losses in the northland. Osseo went on to beat the Cardinals 4-2, earning a 2-1 conference record.
Despite being outshot, Osseo shined in the first period. The Orioles scored two goals in the first six minutes, with Drew LaBerge’s opener coming at the end of the second minute. Eli Larson followed up in the sixth to give Osseo a 2-0 lead going into the break.
The fun continued when LaBerge scored the only goal of the second period. Coon Rapids, however, had a response ready in the third period. The hosts scored in the second and 10th minutes to suddenly make the game 3-2, with a comeback on the horizon.
Osseo’s Luke Sawicky scored on Coon Rapids’ empty net in the final second of the game, however, to make it 4-2 and secure the win. The game was a tense affair, with each side taking 30 shots and sharing 40 minutes of penalties, the majority of which were on Coon Rapids.
The Orioles turned their attention to highly ranked Andover on Saturday, looking to hand the reigning Class AA state champions their second loss of the week after falling to Maple Grove on Thursday. Osseo went on to lose 2-11.
Both Osseo and Andover showed well in the first period, taking 11 shots each. The Huskies, however, made the most of those opportunities, scoring in the sixth, seventh, and ninth minutes to suddenly take a drastic lead. Osseo answered through Sawicky, whose late goal made it 1-3 going into the break.
The Huskies began to show their pedigree, however, in the second period. Taking five times as many shots as the Orioles, Andover went on to score six unanswered goals, ranging from the fourth to the fifteenth minutes, to build a 9-1 lead.
The fight was there in the third period, but Osseo continued to struggle to create chances, this time placing just two shots. Ty Prokop did score on one of those two shots in an impressive solo goal, but only after two more Andover goals had gone in.
The eventual 11-2 score is a tough pill to swallow for the upward-bound Orioles, and all the more so for both of the night’s goalies. Justin Halvorson played the first period, making five stops, before Samuel Otieno came in for the remainder of the game. Otieno made 22 saves, but in the end the Huskies were overwhelming. Osseo now holds a 2-2 conference record and a 6-5 overall record.
Osseo boys hockey played three games the following week, starting the week by hosting Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after press time. The Orioles were then to play Blaine on Jan. 12 and Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Jan. 14.
