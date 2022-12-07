Osseo boys hockey got its 2022-23 season going Thursday, Dec. 1, with an opening road game against Northern Edge after having its original opener, against Chisago Lakes, delayed by weather. The Orioles proceeded to dominate the game, a 10-1 win over Northern Edge.
They wasted no time forging a comfortable lead, scoring five goals in the opening period. Ty Prokop, Luke Sawicky and Eli Palornata each scored one goal in the first period, while Bennet Prokop scored two of his own.
Last season, which saw Osseo finish 0-11-1 in conference play and 4-20-2 overall, provided a powerful reminder that sometimes wins can come at a premium, a lesson that looked learned Thursday night as the hosts took every chance they could find to take and secure the lead.
An exchange of goals from both teams, with Kam Konsala getting on the board for the Orioles, left Osseo in the lead 6-1 at the end of the second period. With a big first win of the season on the horizon, Osseo could smell the night’s potential and stayed focused on the mission.
Eli Paloranta and Jake Sawicky both scored third period goals, while Alec Bjork grabbed two to guide the Orioles to a 10-1 win.
Osseo boys hockey was set to return to the ice Thursday, Dec. 8, hosting Anoka in the Orioles’ first conference game of the 2022-23 season.
