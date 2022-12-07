Osseo boys hockey got its 2022-23 season going Thursday, Dec. 1, with an opening road game against Northern Edge after having its original opener, against Chisago Lakes, delayed by weather. The Orioles proceeded to dominate the game, a 10-1 win over Northern Edge.

They wasted no time forging a comfortable lead, scoring five goals in the opening period. Ty Prokop, Luke Sawicky and Eli Palornata each scored one goal in the first period, while Bennet Prokop scored two of his own.

