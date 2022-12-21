Osseo boys hockey played three games across last week, collecting one win out of a tough run of play. Osseo lost to Spring Lake Park 4-5 Dec. 13 before losing 3-4 to Northfield Dec. 16. The Orioles turned things around Dec. 17 with a 5-2 win over Owatonna.

Spring Lake Park

