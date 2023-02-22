Osseo boys hockey finished its regular season with a nine-goal thriller against Southwest Christian/Richfield on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Orioles went on to win 6-3.
Osseo commanded the first period with 22 shots to Southwest Christian/Richfield’s nine, but both teams found goals in the first period. It was the hosts who scored first, in the 10th minute.
Eli Larson and Alec Bjork then stepped up, scoring two goals in the 13th minute to give Osseo its first lead of the night.
Southwest Christian/Richfield tied things up in the 16th minute, only for Luke Sawicky to score in the final minute, giving Osseo a 3-2 lead going into intermission.
Osseo extended its lead early in the second period when Drew LaBerge scored on a sixth-minute power play. Southwest Christian/Richfield had its say still, scoring a late goal to make it 4-3 to Osseo at the second intermission. Both teams received two penalties in the second period.
The trading of blows finally went Osseo’s way in the third period, having had each of its previous goals complemented by chances for Southwest Christian/Richfield.
Gavin Krzoska and Davis Wick both found the back of the net in the third, extending the Orioles’ lead and ensuring victory.
Osseo boys hockey ended the regular season with a 5-7 conference season record and an 11-14 overall regular season record.
Osseo boys hockey was set to play in the Section 5AA tournament the following week, facing Maple Grove in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23.
