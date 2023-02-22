Osseo boys hockey finished its regular season with a nine-goal thriller against Southwest Christian/Richfield on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Orioles went on to win 6-3.

Osseo commanded the first period with 22 shots to Southwest Christian/Richfield’s nine, but both teams found goals in the first period. It was the hosts who scored first, in the 10th minute.

