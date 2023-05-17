Osseo boys golf turning focus to conference, section meets
Buy Now

(Photo by Jeremy Lagos)

Sophomore Will Engel tees off of hole 16 at the Monticello Country Club, Monday, May 15.

The Osseo boys golf team traveled to Monticello on Monday for the Monticello Invite at the Monticello Country Club. It was a picture-perfect day to hit the links.

It was sophomore Will Engel’s second time at the Monticello Country Club after playing there the first time as an eighth grader and he was enjoying it, “I think it’s a great course. They’ve kept it in great condition. Lots of green. Not a lot of dead spots. I think it held up really well over the winter and it’s great to be back,” said Engel.

