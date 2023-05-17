Osseo boys golf turning focus to conference, section meets

The Osseo boys golf team traveled to Monticello on Monday for the Monticello Invite at the Monticello Country Club. It was a picture-perfect day to hit the links.
It was sophomore Will Engel’s second time at the Monticello Country Club after playing there the first time as an eighth grader and he was enjoying it, “I think it’s a great course. They’ve kept it in great condition. Lots of green. Not a lot of dead spots. I think it held up really well over the winter and it’s great to be back,” said Engel.
The Orioles finished in eighth after shooting 336. Engel indeed enjoyed his day in Monti after leading the team shooting a 75. Other scorers were; senior Jacob Wills (82), sophomore Seth Damsgard (85) and eighth grader Shay Klimek (94) all scored for Osseo.
On Friday, May 12, the boys were at the Grand National Invite in Princeton. Osseo (323) finished in seventh place, 26 strokes behind Elk River.
Damsgard (75), Wills (77), Engel (85) and sophomore Tate Brink (86) all scored for Osseo.
On Wednesday, May 10, they played in a conference meet at Keller Golf Club. Osseo shot 324 and was led in scoring by Engel (75), Damsgard (81), sophomore Owen Grismer (83) and junior Nick Baltes (85).
On Tuesday this week, they played at the Loggers Trail Golf Club for a conference meet.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.