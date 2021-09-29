After being postponed due to thunderstorms in August, Osseo’s boys soccer crosstown match against Maple Grove was rescheduled for Sept. 16. But it was again postponed due to lightning and storms. RSo for the second time, it was rescheduled to Sept. 20, where even with light rain and brisk temperature, the match went on. While it looked like Osseo might provide a surprise test for the Crimson, Maple Grove showed their prowess in the second half and won 4-1.
In the early stages, it looked as if the second-ranked Crimson would be in for a battle. Before fans could even settle into the bleachers with their blankets and heavy coats, the Orioles got a penalty kick goal from junior Alexis Rubio Aguilar to make it 1-0. But soon after, Maple Grove struck back. Senior defender and captain Teddy Miller fired in a tying goal, and then junior forward Carter Sheard scored to make it 2-1 Crimson. Even though the Orioles couldn’t recapture the lead by halftime, coaches from the bench came out onto the field at the end of the first half to pump up the boys, congratulating them for the fight they put in against one of the state’s best teams.
And the intensity continued into the second half. Osseo held tough against Maple Grove, limiting scoring chances for the dynamic Crimson offense. However, the Orioles learned you can’t keep a great team down for too long before they break through. With 10 minutes left in the match, junior captain and leading goal scorer Chris Frantz scored off a rebound from junior Aaron Badillo’s shot off the post, making it 3-1. Then five minutes later, Badillo sliced and diced his way through the Orioles defense and redeemed his near-goal with a legitimate goal to make it a 4-1 victory.
Since the rescheduled date was played on an abnormal day of the week for the soccer schedule, Osseo played host to Blaine (4-4-0) the next day and came out with a dominant performance, beating the Bengals 2-0. Senior Abdullahi Ismail and sophomore Beniam Makonnen each scored for the Orioles, while sophomore goalkeeper Kalan McIlveen saved all seven shots on net. Osseo kept the momentum rolling with another 2-0 victory over Coon Rapids (5-3-0) Sept. 23, thanks to goals from seniors Dylan Nguyen and Josiah Wesseh. Then on Sept. 25, the Orioles traveled to Rogers (5-5-0), narrowly falling to the Royals 2-1. Senior Chee Lee provided the only scoring on the afternoon for Osseo, whose record, after the game, stood at 3-5-3.
Girls
The Orioles girls soccer squad (4-4-0) hosted Blaine (5-3-0) Sept. 21 but fell to the Bengals 2-0. Then two days later, Osseo traveled to Coon Rapids (3-4-1) where they lost to the home Cardinals 3-0. Finally, the Orioles played the Rogers Royals (7-2-1) Sept. 25 and the Royals took it to Osseo, winning 4-0, which dropped the Orioles’ record to 4-7-0.
