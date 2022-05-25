John Hansen Stadium at Osseo Senior High was the setting for the final district track and field of the season May 17, when Osseo, Maple Grove, and Park Center all took the stage before the conference and section meet. The Orioles took first place in both the girls and boys’ portion of the meets, with 85 and 80 points, respectively. Maple Grove’s girls (76) and boys (74) both finished second.
Both Osseo and Maple Grove set several event records at this year’s District 279 Meet, in a variety of events. Three Oriole relay teams set meet records, including the girls 4-by-800 meter team of Kaylee Buerman, Gabi Baltes, Jules Davis, and Lex Davis (9:53.53).
The boys 4-by-800 meter relay team of Matt Oujiri, Ty Swanson, Ben Sanvik, and Earl Peter (8:41.43) and the boys 4-by-200 meter team of Jacob Momanyi, Ahmed Khadar, Malcolm Randolph and Antoine Blasingame (1:32.21) also set meet records. Randolph broke another record in the 200-meter dash, running the event in 22.28 seconds to take first place, and set a new meet and personal record.
The boys relay team of Blasingame, Cade Sanvik, Swanson, and Khadar also took first in the boys 4-by-400 meters in 3:37.58.
Linton McPherson set two new personal records in the boys 110 and 300-meter hurdles, finishing first in 16.08 and 42.16 seconds, respectively. Valencia Morris also set her new personal best in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 16.25 and also finished first in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 50.01. La’Myjah Tenhoff took first place in the girls 100-meter dash with a personal best time of 13.20.
Danielle Saydee set her personal best time in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.43. Baltes placed first in the 800 meters with a time of 2:30.73, her personal record, and Cade Sanvik took first in the boys 1600 meters in a personal best time of 4:30.39. Quinlan Rundquist took first place in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 11:33.19.
In the field events, Morris placed first in the girls high jump with a height of five feet, her personal best. Lewis Cargeor also took first place in the boys high jump with a height of 5’ 10”. Antoinette Blasingame finished first in the girls long jump with a leap of 16’ 9.75”, a personal best, and Sawyer Nelson took first in the boys triple jump with a personal record distance of 39’ 11.75”. Jerome Williams set his new personal best mark in the boys shot put with a throw of 46’. Aisatou Mane captured first place in the girls discus (87’ 6”) and Nina Thomas took first in the girls shot put (37’ 1”).
For Maple Grove, the girls 4-by-200 meter relay team of Allison Stacy, Kyla Nygaard, Marissa Wentland, and Jordyn Borsch took first place with a time of 1:45.41, a new meet record. Along with the event’s best time in the relay, the Crimson also set four new meet benchmarks in individual events.
Derrick Jameson set his new personal best in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.17 seconds, Logan Harens took first with a personal record time of 52.39 in the boys 400 meters, and Nick St. Peter set his new best time in the boys 800 meters in 1:57.09. Jordyn Borsch recorded her new personal record time in the girls 400 meters in 56.68.
Other first-place finishers include two relay teams and two individuals. The girls 4-by-400 meter team of Stacy, Fiona Gallagher, Watson, and Kelsey Wentland captured top honors with a time of 4:21.84, and the boys 4-by-100 meter team of Alan Jou, Jordan Olagbaju, Jameson, and Micha Vayee took first in 44.25. Sierra Krull and Lindsey Young each finished first in the girls 1600 and 3200 meters, respectively, in times of 5:49.80 and 11:49.00. In the field events, Joe Ream set a new personal and meet record with a boys pole vault leap of 12’ 6” and Julia Barton took first in the girls pole vault with a height of 8’.
Coming up
Both Maple Grove and Osseo will compete in the Northwest Suburban Conference finals held at Armstrong High School May 26 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Then they will compete in the Section 5AAA preliminary meet held at Forest Lake High School June 1.
