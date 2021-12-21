Osseo’s boys basketball opened conference play Dec. 14 with a road contest at Centennial High School (0-2), crushing the Cougars 76-36. The Orioles jumped out to a 37-21 halftime lead and then piled in on in the second half, outsourcing Centennial 39-15 en route to a whopping 40-point win. Senior forward Lewis Cargeor led the team with 16 points, followed by 15 from junior guard Treyton Smith, 11 from senior guard Tyirece Waits, and 10 from sophomore forward Isaiah Johnson.
The Orioles continued their hot start to the season with a 69-49 win over Blaine (1-3) Dec. 16. Tied at halftime, Osseo went on a second-half scoring tear, dropping 41 points in the final 18 minutes on the Bengals, led by Waits, who scored a game-high 24 points. Senior guard Benard Omooria added 15 points and senior center Blessed Barhayiga chipped in with 13.
Then the week concluded with the Orioles going up against the seventh-ranked Hopkins Royals in the Breakdown Sports Big 12 Classic at Totino-Grace High School. With both teams making clutch shots and giving high-energy defensive possessions, the Royals held off a furious Oriole comeback attempt to win 69-66.
Hopkins, knowing the engine of the Osseo offense ran through the backcourt, came out and immediately made their presence felt on the Orioles guards, forcing them into turnovers which resulted in easy scoring looks.
And then in the halfcourt, the Royals’ defense made the already small Totino-Grace gymnasium even smaller for Osseo, swarming the ball-handlers anytime they would step foot in the paint. But the Orioles responded thanks to 14 first-half points from Waits and trailed Hopkins 35-28 at halftime.
The Orioles came out of intermission and cut the Hopkins lead again, this time to five points, but the Royals went on a run, fueled by their big men, Elvis Nnaji and CJ O’Hara, and with seven minutes left, they led 59-47. But Osseo had one last push in them and led by Waits, they came back and cut the Hopkins lead to as little as one point with ninety seconds left.
But the Royals kept their composure, hit timely free throws, and secured defensive stops to hold off Osseo and grab a 69-66 win. O’Hara led Hopkins with 17, and Nnaji added 16. Waits led all scorers with a career-high 34 points as the Orioles fell to 3-1.
GIRLS
After winning the season opener, the Osseo Orioles girls basketball team has hit an early-season slump. They hosted Centennial (2-2) Dec. 14 and fell to the Cougars 69-55. Even though junior guard Aalayah Wilson once again scored over 30 points, 31 out of the team’s 55, the Orioles couldn’t stop the Cougars, especially in the second half where the visitors outscored Osseo 40-29. Centennial senior guard Camille Cummings led the way, scoring a game-high 33 points, and was the catalyst for the Cougars’ 14 point win. Osseo freshman forward Jasia White added eight points.
Then Dec. 16, the Orioles played a hard-fought game against the undefeated Blaine Bengals (6-0), but thanks to a second-half surge, the Bengals captured a road victory 57-47. Osseo held a 32-27 halftime lead, but Blaine surged ahead in the second half, led by stiff defense that held the Orioles to only 15 points in the last 18 minutes. Wilson led the team with 21 points and sophomore guard Jaelyn Choi scored six points.
