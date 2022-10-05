Looking to build off their two wins from the week before, Osseo boys soccer found their next challenge Sept. 27, hosting Totino-Grace in search of a third consecutive win for the first time this season. With two road games later in the week, a strong home performance on senior night could go a long way for this talented Orioles squad.
Totino-Grace immediately put pressure on the Osseo backline and goalkeeper in search of a mistake to create a premium chance. Totino-Grace would even get the first serious chance, hitting the post just minutes into the game.
Finally, finding ways to move the ball up the field at their own pace, playing out from the back and moving the ball with quick passes up the field centrally before unleashing pace on the wings, Osseo quickly transformed into the match’s most dangerous side. The midfield would soon be tightly managed by the likes of Mushin Shiekhali and Ethan Khamvongsouk.
Owen Khamvongsouk found the opening goal 15 minutes in, receiving the ball centrally near the top of the box before letting off a shot that cleanly found the left corner of the net to make it 1-0. Some intelligent positioning from Jerome Jlopleh just over 10 minutes later had him perfectly placed to head in a well-crossed ball to make it 2-0 to Osseo, staying that way by half time.
In the second half Totino-Grace picked up the pace, rediscovering the high press energy they’d started the match with, this time holding more possession. Osseo struggled once again to play their game amid the maze of visiting defenders, but it would still be the Orioles who found the night’s third goal. AJ Miller is proving to be one of Osseo’s most dangerous players this season, using pace and skill on the ball to go in on goal, scoring one-on-one with the goalkeeper with 33 minutes left on the second half’s clock. Osseo’s final would come from Ahmed Khadar, to make it 4-0 with just minutes left.
There would be one last sliver of drama, with Totino-Grace earning a last-minute penalty kick, which was converted well to make it 4-1, removing the cleansheet otherwise well-earned by goalkeeper Kalan McIlveen.
Head coach Martin Browne explained that he was glad to see his side play through pressure.
“We’ve been working on that for the past couple of games, I think we’ve been better offensively,” Browne said. “We’re trying to get us to slow down the attack a little bit, we’ve been over aggressive trying to score, instead of creating a more efficient opportunity. It helped tonight that we had a couple of games before today that we were able to work on those things.”
Defensively, the team narrowly missed out on a cleansheet, but also was under serious pressure early in the second half. Browne says he was happy with many aspects of the performance.
“We are very inexperienced in the back,” he said. “We’ve been working on a certain group this past year, trying to get them together, and they’re still growing together so obviously we’re going to make some mistakes. We expect some trouble, but it’s just making sure we deal with those and don’t allow too many chances.”
Browne added that, on senior night, Osseo’s senior players stepped up as per usual in 2022, with the likes of Miller and Khadar getting on the scoreboard.
Andover
Osseo hit the road to make it two wins on the week. They came away with a 3-2 win over Andover with goals from senior Beniam Makonnen, freshman John Fallah with a free kick and senior Josh Nystrom. Goalkeeper Kalan McIlvee also stood out once again, making eight saves. One of the two goals he did concede was from a penalty kick. Miller also notably grabbed an assist on the second goal, continuing his great season.
Roseville
The week’s action ended in a 1-0 non-conference loss on the road to Roseville on Oct. 1, with the Orioles suffering their first shutout loss since Sept. 9.
Osseo will end their regular season hosting Centennial Thursday, Oct. 6.
