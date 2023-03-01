Osseo boys basketball continued to battle its way up the standings last week with two games near the end of the regular season. The Orioles beat Totino-Grace at home on Feb. 21, then lost to Blaine on the road on Feb. 24.
Totino-Grace
Osseo came out on top of a wild, non-stop matchup with Totino-Grace, staging a comeback late against the Eagles to win 51-43.
The Eagles led 27-20 at halftime after taking an early lead against Osseo. The Orioles played well more often than not, but struggled to contain Totino-Grace’s fast breaks, while wasting big chances of their own on a night where points were hard to find for everyone.
The action picked up in the second half with Osseo looking hungry for a win infront of the home fans. Osseo still trailed for most of the half, but by the time a timeout was called with 3:20 left on the clock, the game had finally been tied at 42-42.
The Orioles led for the first time since the opening minutes when De’Mari Larkins hit a free throw with just 2:16 on the clock to make it 43-42.
By the end of the game, Osseo had held Totino-Grace to just 16 points in the second half, while scoring 31 for itself. It was just the third time the last five seasons that Osseo has beaten Totino-Grace. The Eagles had won six matchups with the Orioles in that time.
The win handed Totino-Grace its third loss in its last 10 games, the others coming from reigning state champs Park Center and Iowa’s Waukee High School.
Osseo also remains undefeated at home in 2023 and has collected some headline-grabbing wins over teams above them in the conference standings, including Maple Grove and Totino-Grace, in the last two months.
Larkins led Osseo’s scoring with 19 points, including a series of successful free throws to start Osseo’s late lead. Ty Swanson was close behind with 11 points, including a crucial late three pointer.
Blaine
Osseo struggled to maintain its winning ways on Friday, as the Orioles lost a road game to Blaine in a tight 54-64 defeat. The result meant they ended the week with a 10-7 conference record, 13-11 overall this season.
Both halves were tight contests. Blaine led 24-19 at halftime, then scored 40 points in the second half to Osseo’s 35 to secure the win.
Swanson led Osseo’s scoring with 15 points, with Temisan Denado and Larkins close behind with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Osseo boys basketball played two games the following week to end its regular season. The Orioles were set to host Park Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28, after press time, and Anoka on Friday, March 3
