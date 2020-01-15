The Osseo boys’ basketball team is looking for consistency as it heads into the heart of the Northwest Suburban Conference schedule.
The young Orioles are 5-5 after beating Rogers 64-59 and losing to Spring Lake Park 87-66 last week. Osseo coach Tim Theisen has been searching for a consistent lineup but his team’s youth and injury to senior captain Tariq Henry has made it difficult.
Henry, Osseo’s most experienced returning player, has missed seven games with a broken hand. Theisen has started four different lineups during this stretch trying to find the right formula. With sometimes five sophomores on the court, the Orioles have looked very promising attacking the rim, shooting 3’s, and playing aggressive defense at times, but have also suffered stretches of breakdowns.
“We are playing great in stretches of games lately, but we cannot maintain the consistency,” Theisen said. “To be successful in the conference you need to be consistent. We also need to play with some urgency and a sense of purpose. These qualities have been apart of Osseo basketball for 20 years. With this young team, playing eight sophomores on varsity, it is taking a while to get these players to achieve this.”
The Orioles are led in scoring by sophomores Josh Ola-Joseph (13.5 ppg), Benard Omooria (9.4 ppg) and Hassan Kamara (7.5 ppg). Senior guard Connor Nygard and junior guard Michael McIntyre have provided leadership.
“Connor Nygard has stepped into a starting spot since Tariq went down,” Theisen said. “Connor is providing some consistency on the offensive side while being a communicator on defense. He has done a good job stepping up. Michael McIntyre has come off the bench and has really been the glue guy for the team. He is someone who doesn’t always score the points, but he is setting screens, getting rebounds, and really is stepping up as a leader.”
Osseo next visits Champlin Park Friday, Jan. 17.
