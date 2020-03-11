Osseo boys’ basketball suffers rare losing season

The Osseo boys’ basketball team lost 50-47 at Champlin Park in a Section 5 game March 4 to end the season. The Orioles finished with a 10-16 overall record. This marks only the second losing season since Tim Theisen took over the program 18 years ago.
Theisen said “a crazy mix of things” contributed to the losing season. The Orioles were young to begin with, then lost many players to injuries and suspensions during the season.
“Our top 10 players missed 51different games,” Theisen said. “It was tough to build any consistency and fluidity.”
With seniors Tariq Henry and Connor Nygaard providing the leadership, the Orioles played hard and were competitive in many games. But their lack of experience showed and they had trouble finishing.
“We were winning in 10 of our losses but lost in the last five minutes,” Theisen said. “We just could not finish.”
The silver lining is that Henry and Nygaard are the only seniors and most of the Orioles will return including top scorers sophomore post Josh Ola-Joseph and sophomore guard Bernard Omooria and Tyriece Waits.
“We have a talented group of sophomores,” Theisen said. “We will return 90 percent of our scoring and 80 percent of our rebounding.”
Theisen and the Orioles are hopeful the youngsters will improve next year and return Osseo basketball to its normal winning form.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.