Osseo boys basketball followed up its victorious start to 2023 with two road matches.
The Orioles first traveled to Elk River Jan. 17 and lost. They then traveled to Totino-Grace and lost Jan. 19.
Osseo boys basketball followed up its victorious start to 2023 with two road matches.
The Orioles first traveled to Elk River Jan. 17 and lost. They then traveled to Totino-Grace and lost Jan. 19.
Elk River
The week’s action started with a difficult road game against Elk River, with Osseo narrowly losing 57-59 in a game of two halves.
The Orioles trailed at halftime, 22-29. Osseo came back stronger in the second half, outscoring the Elks 35-30. The improved half was narrowly short of a comeback, however, and Osseo suffered a close loss.
Trey Smith led Osseo on points with 22, followed close behind by De’Mari Larkins, who scored 17.
Totino-Grace
A tough week continued on Thursday when Osseo traveled to face Totino-Grace, losing 73-94, marking the Orioles’ fourth conference loss of the season.
Despite the final score, the win did not come easily for Totino-Grace. It was the Orioles who led 43-41 at halftime. The Eagles came out stronger in the second half, flipping the script and defeating Osseo.
The result means Osseo ended the week still in the middle of the conference standings, tied with four other teams at three conference wins. They hold a 3-4 conference record, 6-8 overall.
Osseo boys basketball had two games on the schedule this week, hosting Coon Rapids on Jan. 24., after press time. They travel to play Park Center Friday, Jan. 27.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.