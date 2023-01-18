Osseo boys basketball was back in the hunt for a conference win this week, hosting Rogers on Jan. 10 in a win, before winning against Robbinsdale Armstrong on Jan. 12. The Orioles ended the week on Jan. 13 with a road game against Centennial, which they won.

Rogers

