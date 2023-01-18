Osseo boys basketball was back in the hunt for a conference win this week, hosting Rogers on Jan. 10 in a win, before winning against Robbinsdale Armstrong on Jan. 12. The Orioles ended the week on Jan. 13 with a road game against Centennial, which they won.
Rogers
Osseo boys basketball returned to winning ways Tuesday in its 76-60 win against Rogers at Osseo High School. The first half was a tight contest, with Osseo leading 32-29 at halftime.
The second half remained competitive, but the Orioles pulled away from the competition, outscoring Rogers 44-31 to eventually win.
The result ended a three-game losing streak, which in itself had followed a three-game winning streak from Dec. 20 to Dec. 29. It was also Osseo’s first conference win of the season.
De’Mari Larkins led the 11 scoring Orioles in points for the night with 19. He was followed close behind by Ty Swanson at 13 and Temisan Denado at 10.
Robbinsdale Armstrong
The conference success continued on Thursday as the Orioles hosted Robbinsdale Armstrong in a 63-42 win, their second in conference play this season.
Osseo’s lead was narrow in the first half, ahead of Robbinsdale Armstrong 23-22 by halftime. The hosts found their motors in the second half, however, outscoring Robbinsdale Armstrong 40-20.
Larkins once again led the scoring for Osseo’s 10 scoring players with 18 points. Trey Smith led the rest of the scorers with 16.
After a month-long wait, Osseo had gone from zero conference wins to two.
Centennial
The season has not been easy for Osseo boys basketball, but Friday’s road game against Centennial saw the new wave of victory continue as the Orioles won 73-44.
The Orioles held a slim 27-23 lead at halftime, but put on the pressure in the second half with 46 points scored to Centennial’s 21.
Larkins once again led Osseo’s scoring, putting up 18 points for the second game in a row. Smith led the rest of the team with 13 points, joining the list of 10 point scorers for Osseo against Centennial.
The Orioles now hold a 3-2 conference record, a complete turn around from just a week prior, and a 6-6 overall record this season.
Osseo boys basketball played two games the following week, starting with an away game at Elk River on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after the press deadline. They were then scheduled to visit Totino-Grace on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.