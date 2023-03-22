Osseo boys basketball played two section games last week. The Orioles beat Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA semifinals on March 14, before losing to Park Center in the section final on March 17.
Maple Grove
It was all smiles last Tuesday as Osseo beat Maple Grove 61-56 in the Section 5AAAA semifinals, securing a rematch of last season’s section championship game between the Orioles and Park Center. The victory was Osseo’s fourth consecutive boys basketball win over rivals Maple Grove. The Crimson last beat Osseo on Jan. 20, 2021.
Osseo started the night energetic, quickly earning the night’s first four points through Aaron Smith on a night where there was little time to breathe between the game’s ever-flowing waves of action.
While Maple Grove struggled to convert their biggest chances, Osseo capitalized on theirs with big moments from De’Mari Larkins, Trey Smith, Temisan Denado, and Ty Swanson.
Osseo led 25-17 at halftime after a half of physical but largely clean basketball, with minimal fouls called for either team. That physical play was backed up by a big showing by the Osseo fans, who were loud and proud from start to finish.
The Orioles started the second half well, but soon saw their lead simmer down. Between two timeouts with 12:49 and 7:40 on the clock, Osseo went from leading 35-24 to 40-34.
Osseo hung on, keeping their lead while getting help from the likes of Temi Omotoyinbo and Alvin Jones. At one point, a Maple Grove three-pointer capped off a strong run from the Crimson to suggest a momentum switch was coming, but Swanson sunk in a three-pointer of his own to even out the action.
The Orioles also benefited from the play of senior center and University of Minnesota Gopher football signee Jerome Williams, who asserted himself well in the key to providing Maple Grove with yet another challenge.
As the clock ticked down, Maple Grove gained more control over the game. By the time the final timeout came with 19 seconds on the clock, there were just three points between the two teams. The Crimson struggled to keep track of Larkins, however, and the point guard was able to close out the game with a series of free throws.
Park Center
Osseo took on the reigning Section 5AAAA and Class AAAA state champions on Friday when they met Park Center at Rogers High School for the 2022-23 section final. The Pirates eventually won 62-52.
The pathway to victory, however, was anything but clear for Park Center. The Pirates started the game well, scoring the first points and building a small lead that would last them the half. Osseo, however, quickly caught up to the pace of the game and trailed 26-31 at halftime, scoring the last points of the half through Larkins.
While Osseo struggled at times in the first half, the Pirates struggled equally to punish those mistakes. The Orioles put together small but concise bursts of energy, methodically finding points wherever they could.
Both teams also left important points on the court. Park Center missed six consecutive free throws, while Osseo watched vital three-pointers bounce off the rim on a few occasions.
Osseo was able to matchup with Park Center physically to an impressive and rare degree in the first half, but the Pirates began to play how they wanted in the second half. By the time a timeout came with 6:29 left on the clock, Park Center’s lead had grown to 51-39. At one point, the Pirates led by 16 points. The reigning state champions were pulling away and it was hard to see a way back for Osseo.
Minute by minute, however, the gap narrowed. That 51-39 lead soon became 43-53. Then, in the next two minutes, Osseo nearly erased the deficit completely thanks to two Trey Smith three-pointers and a field goal from Larkins. Now it was 53-51.
Just as the game began to turn, and the packed gymnasium responded with an ever-louder Osseo section and an ever-quieter Park Center section, the Pirates found their last bit of fuel. Park Center played smart, finding free throws and draining what time they could, eventually winning.
Osseo boys basketball coach Tim Theisen said after the game that he was proud of Osseo’s performance, while applauding Park Center’s season.
“Tonight’s game was a great game. Our kids played so hard, they battled for every possession,” he said. “Credit to Park Center, they’re a well-coached team. At the end, they had just a couple more tricks ready for us and I thought they played a heck of a game.”
Theisen went on to say that the night’s result was a great example of the fight the team has had this season, regardless of what sits ahead of them.
“Today’s a great example of this season, where we’re down 16 with 10 minutes to go, you see our kids battling back and never giving up,” Theisen said. “That’s a testament to our senior leaders, who are going to be sorely missed. I hope that this loss will burn in our younger kids, entice them to get a little bit better, work a little bit harder in the offseason.”
