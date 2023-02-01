The Osseo boys basketball played two games last week. The Orioles first hosted Coon Rapids on Jan. 24 and won. They then traveled to the reigning Class AAA champions, Park Center, and lost on Jan. 27.
Coon Rapids
Osseo started the week on the right track with a big home win, beating Coon Rapids 85-44 on Jan. 24. The night started with a moment of recognition for De’Mari Larkins, who had scored his 1,000th point for the Orioles during last week’s game against Totino-Grace.
The night started well for Osseo, who quickly packed on points. Patient but intent play saw the likes of Larkins and Trey Smith begin to rack up points. The Orioles lead 50-23 at halftime.
It wasn’t, however, just the offense that showed brightly against Coon Rapids. Osseo’s defensive work was in the spotlight, with an Oriole seemingly always ready to cancel out the visitors’ plans. On multiple occasions, Osseo managed to create turnovers in the Coon Rapids half.
That dominant play continued into the second half, with Osseo scoring 35 more points to stay well ahead of Coon Rapids.
Smith led Osseo’s scoring with 18 points, while Larkins added 15 points of his own. On a night of teamplay, with 10 scorers, Temisan Denado and Temi Omotoyinbo were not far behind with 10 points each.
Osseo boys basketball head coach Tim Theisen explained that it was a big night for an Orioles defense that had struggled the week before.
“The defense set the tone for us tonight. We had a rough last week where I don’t think our defense played very well, tonight it stepped up,” Theisen said. “We contested a lot of shots, Coon Rapids is a three point shooting team and I thought we defended those well. We rebounded and we ran, so credit to our defense, they forced 26 turnovers. I love the way we spread the ball today, the way they passed. We gave up good shots for great shots.”
Theisen also noted that the team’s schedule would not be getting easier, but that the Orioles work-rate was an important point of optimism.
“We’ve got a tough schedule coming up, and this is a tough conference,” he said. “We’ve been up and down, we’ve been a .500 team, but I think these kids work hard every single day, they come to practice ready to learn. After two losses, it’s sometimes easy to say I’m not going to try that hard. These kids came to work the next day.”
Park Center
Osseo faced a tough follow up as they traveled to play Park Center last Friday, losing 55-74 to the undefeated reigning state champions.
While the Orioles struggled to compete for a win against the Pirates, they did keep it close for much of the game. The Pirates led 31-22 at halftime, with both teams ramping up their scoring in the second half, Park Center once again leading 43-33.
Park Center’s 74 points scored is also the lowest amount of points they have scored this season amid a 14 game unbeaten run that has seen them meet or surpass the 100 point mark six times.
Osseo continued their season with two games the following week. The Orioles traveled to play Maple Grove on Monday, Jan. 30, before hosting Elk River on Feb. 1.
