Osseo boys basketball ended its regular season with two games last week. The Orioles lost to reigning state champions and 2022-23 Northwest Suburban conference champions Park Center on Feb. 28, before beating Anoka on March 3.
Park Center
Osseo boys basketball ended its regular season with two games last week. The Orioles lost to reigning state champions and 2022-23 Northwest Suburban conference champions Park Center on Feb. 28, before beating Anoka on March 3.
Park Center
The Orioles came close to upsetting the order when they hosted Park Center on Tuesday, losing 65-79.
They started the day knowing they were facing a Park Center team that had suffered its first loss of the season the week before, falling to Elk River. The Orioles lost their previous game against Park Center on Jan. 27, 55-74.
Park Center started the game strong, quickly taking a comfortable lead. While the score did tighten up at times, Park Center led 40-26 at halftime.
Osseo had encouraging moments against the Pirates, keeping the packed room at Osseo Senior High loud from start to finish. However, as the game progressed, the Orioles struggled to manage Park Center’s quality.
While Osseo struggled to make the most of its own chances and left points unscored on the court, Park Center sunk three-point attempts and skillfully scored on free throws.
The momentum of the game began to twist toward Osseo, however, in the second half. Osseo put up 39 points, making more of their chances.
Despite that, Park Center also scored 39, defending its first-half lead and winning the game. The loss was Osseo’s first at home in 2023.
De’Mari Larkins led Osseo’s eight scoring players with 21 points. Aaron Smith, Ty Swanson and Temisan Denado all tied for second in that list with nine points each.
Anoka
Osseo responded to Tuesday’s defeat with victory on Friday, staying at home in a 67-51 win against Anoka to end its regular season with an 11-8 conference record, 14-12 overall this season.
Osseo managed the game well from start to finish, leading 33-23 by halftime. Both teams were similarly effective offensively in the second half, with Osseo scoring 34 points to Anoka’s 28.
Three players tied for most points scored by the Orioles against Anoka. William Kuoh, Bryce Hawthorne and Aaron Smith all scored 10.
Third-seed Osseo was set to play in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals this week, hosting sixth-seed Irondale on Thursday, March 9.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.