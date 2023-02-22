Osseo boys basketball improved its stock significantly last week with two wins against conference opponents. The Orioles traveled to Robbinsdale Armstrong on Feb. 15, then hosted Spring Lake Park on Feb. 17.
Robbinsdale Armstrong
Osseo started the week on a strong note as the Orioles traveled to play Robbinsdale Armstrong, winning 55-49 through two hard-fought halves of basketball.
The Orioles led 25-22 at halftime. While Robbinsdale Armstrong managed to improve its scoring by five in the second half, for 27 points, Osseo did the same, scoring 30.
Osseo had just seven scoring players against Robbinsdale Armstrong, but points leader De’Mari Larkins made every chance count, scoring 28 points.
Spring Lake Park
Osseo kept the wins coming as the Orioles hosted Spring Lake Park on Friday in a narrow 43-41 victory to go 9-6 in conference play and 12-10 overall this season.
The Orioles started on the back foot, trailing 17-20 at halftime. The hosts stepped up in the second half, outscoring Spring Lake Park 26-21.
Larkins once again led Osseo’s scoring with 13 points.
Osseo boys basketball had two games on the schedule the following week, hosting Totino-Grace on Tuesday, Feb. 21, after press time. The Orioles were then set to visit Blaine on Thursday, Feb. 23.
