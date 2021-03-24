Entering the 5AAAA Section playoffs, Osseo boys basketball found their stride. The Orioles won their final two games against Armstrong and Coon Rapids respectively and came into the tournament as the five seed, where they squared off against the four seed Spring Lake Park on Saturday, March 20,

Winners of six straight, the Panthers were playing their best basketball of the year. Before the COVID-19 shutdown last March, they had beaten Champlin Park in the section semis only to have their section championship called due to the pandemic. This offered their chance at redemption. Osseo intended to stand in their way.

Coming out of the gates, the Orioles were stride-for-stride with the Panthers and took a 25-20 lead going into halftime. But in the second half, the visitors took charge. Led by a balanced scoring attack and good defense, Osseo extended their lead and never looked back, winning 63-46.

Orioles juniors Benard Omooria, Josh Ola-Joseph, and Blessed Barhayiga each scored 14 points and junior Tyirece Waits added 10.

