Osseo boys basketball continued a difficult run of games to start its 2022-23 season, falling twice last week. The Orioles first lost to Andover 90-93 Dec. 13. They then lost to Eastview 56-73 Dec. 17.
Andover
Andover
Osseo found itself on the wrong side of a thrilling game when the Orioles came up short against visiting Andover. The visitors took the court by storm in the opening minutes, earning a tall lead that would last well into the final minutes of the first half.
When a late timeout came with 2:35 on the clock, Andover’s lead, at one point over 10 points, was 32-36. The Orioles managed to come back strong at the end of the half, with Trey Smith and De’Mari Larkins guiding the hosts to a 42-41 lead at halftime, retaking the lead twice in the final minute to ensure they had a lead to defend.
Andover retook the lead early in the second half. The visitors were precise on the night and seemed unable to miss big chances, while Osseo struggled to convert on the opportunities it created. Ahead 72-58 by the fourth quarter, Andover looked set to win dominantly. Osseo, however, made sure victory did not come easily.
An inspired comeback saw Osseo close the point deficit, down 76-84 with two minutes on the clock, then 88-91 with just 17 seconds left, with the game being tied on several occasions before Andover’s eventual win.
The Huskies remained highly accurate through the night, but got the win over the line in part due to smart play to draw fouls. With Ben Kopetzki and Sam Musungu collecting 31 and 29 points, it was hard for the Orioles to find a way around the visitors.
Smith led Osseo on points with 22, while Larkin was close behind with 21. Temi Omotoyinbo, Alvin Jones and Temisan Denado all contributed sizable point tallies as well, with 12, 11 and 8 scored, respectively.
Eastview
Osseo followed its close loss to Andover with a more difficult 73-56 loss to Eastview. The Orioles found themselves in a difficult position at halftime, trailing 25-39.
The second half was a closer affair, but Osseo still fell behind, outscored 31-34, ensuring the team’s third-straight loss of the season.
Trey Smith was the key to Osseo’s attack on the day, scoring 26 of the team’s 56 points against Eastview. De’Mari Larkins led the rest of the pack with nine points.
Osseo boys hockey played one game the following week, hosting Moorhead on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after press time.
