Osseo boys basketball continued a difficult run of games to start its 2022-23 season, falling twice last week. The Orioles first lost to Andover 90-93 Dec. 13. They then lost to Eastview 56-73 Dec. 17.

Andover

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments