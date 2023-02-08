Osseo boys basketball came out on top of an eventful rivalry matchup last week, beating Maple Grove in overtime on Jan. 30 before hosting Elk River in a win on Feb. 1. Maple Grove, meanwhile, lost its second game of the week on Feb. 1 to Andover.

Osseo at Maple Grove

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments