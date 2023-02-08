Osseo boys basketball came out on top of an eventful rivalry matchup last week, beating Maple Grove in overtime on Jan. 30 before hosting Elk River in a win on Feb. 1. Maple Grove, meanwhile, lost its second game of the week on Feb. 1 to Andover.
Osseo at Maple Grove
The Orioles came away victorious on Monday after an unrelenting rivalry clash with Maple Grove at Maple Grove High School. Osseo’s 58-54 overtime win did not come easily.
Maple Grove led 26-21 at halftime after a strong early showing in a gym packed with fans and tension. That momentum stayed with the Crimson for much of the game. Even as the clock approached zero, Maple Grove remained ahead by a slim margin.
But while Henry Stang piled on 15 points, leading Maple Grove’s nine scorers, Osseo got to work, too. The Orioles also had nine scorers, spreading the work between a range of players making runs into the paint while others did their best to sink three-pointers.
All the while, the likes of Trey Smith were threats on the fast break off turnovers, rising high to tip in or dunk against the Crimson.
By the time a late timeout stopped the clock at 2:42, Maple Grove led 47-43. When another timeout came a minute later at 1:33, Maple Grove led 49-47. When the clock finally hit zero, both teams were tied at 51-51.
Twice in the final minute, De’Mari Larkins narrowly missed chances to win the game with three-pointers, but the Oriole point guard had another chance to win the game headed his way.
Overtime was dominated by free throws, with both teams doing their best to play smart and avoid losing the ball in compromising situations.
Osseo’s Larkins scored two to give his team the lead after an hour of chasing the Crimson. Smith later scored one free throw to extend the lead to 54-51, only for Maple Grove to then close the distance with two free throws of its own.
The dance continued between the two teams, with few points scored in the four minutes of overtime but an exceptional amount of work being done between the hoops. Ty Swanson ended the debate with two made free throw, giving Osseo the room needed to burn out the clock before celebrating with the Orioles fans who had packed the stands.
Smith ended the night with 16 points for Osseo, while Larkins scored 15. The loss was Maple Grove’s first since Jan. 6, breaking a seven-game win streak.
Andover at Maple Grove
The difficulties continued for Maple Grove on Wednesday as the Crimson lost 69-83 to Andover at home. It was very much a game of two halves, as Andover dominated the first half with 49 points to Maple Grove’s 27.
Maple Grove stepped things up in the second half, outscoring Andover 42-34 but failing to ultimately overcome the deficit.
Lincoln Palbicki led Maple Grove’s scoring with 16 points; Edwin Dorbor led the rest of the team with 12.
Maple Grove now holds an 8-3 conference record and a 13-4 overall record this season.
Elk River at Osseo
Osseo boys basketball continued a strong week with a 57-49 win at home against Elk River. The win did not come easily, however, with the Elks leading 27-25 at halftime.
The Orioles came back stronger in the second half, outscoring the Elks 32-22 to ensure a two-win week.
Larkins led Osseo’s scoring with 13 points. Smith scored 10, while Temi Omotoyinbo, Temisan Denado and Aaron Smith all scored seven.
Larkins led the team on turnovers with four, while Smith led the team on rebounds with seven.
Osseo now holds a 6-5 conference record and a 9-9 overall record this season.
Maple Grove had two games on the schedule this week, traveling to Centennial on Feb. 7, after press time, then to Blaine on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Osseo had two games slated for this week, traveling to Champlin Park on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and then going to Rogers on Thursday, Feb. 9.
