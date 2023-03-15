Osseo boys basketball started its Section 5AAAA campaign on Thursday, March 9, as the Orioles hosted sixth seed Irondale in the quarterfinals. The Orioles, the third seed, went on to win 57-50.
The night, however, started well for visiting Irondale, which took an early lead and held it for much of the first half. Osseo was able to eat away at that lead with a series of three-pointers, in part thanks to the return of Trey Smith from injury.
The two teams traded the lead multiple times toward the end of the half, with Irondale keeping things close with some well-earned free throws.
Osseo managed to stay ahead and led 27-26 at halftime. The Orioles had played well, but had not made the most of their chances, leaving a hard-working Irondale team very much in the mix.
Irondale once again started well, this time in the second half, and kept the score tight throughout. Tensions peaked after debate broke out over a possible foul on Temisan Denado, who had to leave the court after going down.
No call was made in Osseo’s favor and in the following commotion, a member of the Osseo cheer squad was ejected for voicing her disagreement. Denado would return to the court in the final minutes of the game.
The Orioles made the most of the game’s shifting energy and fought hard for the few points still up for grabs. De’Mari Larkins, Temi Omotoyinbo and Alvin Jones stayed dangerous, both soaring through the air and dribbling into the key, while Smith and Ty Swanson set up three pointers when possible.
As the physical side of the game intensified, Osseo needed to be able to hold its own. The Orioles did so through the likes of Jerome Williams and Aaron Smith. As timeouts began to stack up in the latter part of the game, the scoreline tightened up, 46-43, 50-45, and 53-48.
Irondale forced the issue with a late burst of effective offense and by the time the game’s final timeout came with just 28 seconds on the clock, it was 53-50. Osseo found a few late points to keep Irondale at bay and end it at 57-50.
While the Orioles were in control for most of the second half, they were also truly tested. The night’s win showed an ability to deal with stress that could be key in future games.
Osseo was set to play Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA semifinals on Tuesday, March 14. The Orioles won the last edition of the rivalry, setting up an interesting battle for a spot in the section final.
