After dropping back-to-back games to top-ranked Champlin Park, Osseo boys basketball (8-8) hosted Armstrong on March 9 in search of the win the column. In a talented Northwest Suburban Conference, there are no nights off, however.
The Falcons came in with an 11-5 record and 8-3 in the conference, good for fifth best, ahead of Osseo’s 7-6 conference mark. If nothing else, this game provides the Orioles another litmus test as to where they are at this time of the season.
Out of the gate, Armstrong had the early edge. Osseo’s sloppy ball-handling and missed layups propelled the Falcons to a 13-4 lead four minutes into the half. On senior night, head coach Tim Theisen decided to start all of his seniors in their final game. While they didn’t get off to the best start, when the first substitutes came into the game, the energy began to change, specifically on the defensive end. “I thought we played great defense in the first half,” Theisen said.
Josh Ola-Joseph’s 10 first-half points, along with Donald Ferguson’s 8, also gave Osseo the offensive boost to take control of the half. Led by a 14-0 run, Osseo ended the half outscoring the Falcons 29-10, and went into intermission with a 33-23 lead.
The lead ballooned to 11 midway through the second half, and then the Falcons started mounting a comeback attempt. Osseo’s offense helped in part by surrendering a couple of late turnovers, but regardless, Armstrong got as close as 64-63 with one minute to go. Two late free-throws from the Orioles gave them a three-point lead and with two seconds left, the Falcons had one last shot to tie.
They got an open look four feet behind the three-point arc, but it couldn’t’ fall and Osseo survived 66-63 to move to 9-8 on the season. Last game against Champlin Park, the Orioles held a lead with seven minutes to go. Now this time, they saw the lead slip away again, only to hold their ground and find a way to win. “We withstood their pressure, made some turnovers, but still held our composure,” Theisen said. “I’m proud of the way our kids finished that game.”
COON RAPIDS
Two days later, on March 11, the Orioles traveled to Coon Rapids to play their regular season finale against the Cardinals (7-10). Coming off the win against Armstrong, Osseo had some momentum that hoped would carry into this final regular season game and into the section playoffs.
And they started as they had hoped. Jumping out on the Cardinals early, the Orioles stormed ahead and grabbed a 41-19 halftime lead. Occasionally with a lead like that, there is a tendency to drop your guard in the second half and let the opponent creep back into the game. Not only did Osseo keep the lead at a distance, but they also grew it in the final 18 minutes.
Led by Donald Ferguson’s team-high 19 points, the Orioles cruised to an 82-43 win, ending the regular season 10-8. Benard Omooria added 17 points, and Owen Dukowitz and Blessed Barhayiga each scored 10.
Osseo will play Spring Lake Park in the quarterfinals of the 5AAAA section tournament on Saturday, March 20, at 3:30 p.m.
