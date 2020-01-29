The Osseo boys’ basketball team ended a three-game losing skid with a 73-56 win at Elk River Jan. 23.
The Orioles got off to fast start, sped to a 40-25 halftime lead and cruised to their sixth win of the season. Benard Omooria led Osseo with 18 points, Tyriece Waits and Don Ferguson each added 15 and Michael McIntyre eight.
Earlier in the week,the Orioles got off to a slow start and suffered a 52-48 home loss to Totino Grace Jan. 21.
The Orioles struggled offensively in the first half as they scored just 11 points and fell behind 24-11. They rallied in the second half but could only make the final score close. Omoorla paced Osseo with 19 points, Waits added 10 and Josh Ola-Joseph seven.
Osseo (6-7) next visits Totino Grace Friday, Jan. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.