The Osseo boys’ basketball team ended a three-game losing skid with a 73-56 win at Elk River Jan. 23.

The Orioles got off to fast start, sped to a 40-25 halftime lead and cruised to their sixth win of the season. Benard Omooria led Osseo with 18 points, Tyriece Waits and Don Ferguson each added 15 and Michael McIntyre eight.

Earlier in the week,the Orioles got off to a slow start and suffered a 52-48 home loss to Totino Grace Jan. 21.

The Orioles struggled offensively in the first half as they scored just 11 points and fell behind 24-11. They rallied in the second half but could only make the final score close. Omoorla paced Osseo with 19 points, Waits added 10 and Josh Ola-Joseph seven.

Osseo (6-7) next visits Totino Grace Friday, Jan. 31.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments