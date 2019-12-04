Entering his second year as the Osseo High girls’ basketball head coach, Doug Erlien is optimistic the Orioles can improve on last year’s 6-21 record.
Four returning seniors form Osseo’s foundation. Forward Jaiden Kline led the team in scoring with a 13.6 points per game average last season. Guard Jasmine Choi is next at 8.1 PPG. Forwards Isabel Cronin and Kadyn Knutson will provide leadership as well. Kline is out to start the season with a sprained ankle but the Orioles hope to have her back before the holiday tournament.
The veterans are joined by a group of young newcomers. They include junior forward Markoya Hughes, sophomore guards Lyrics Walters and Flobena Tuazama, freshman guards Aalayah Wilson and Tamia Brack and eighth grade guard Ava Holman.
“We’re really young, but talented and deep,” Erlien said. “On most nights we’ll play 10-11 kids. Guard depth is our strength. The new kids provide us with an athletic and very fast guard group. We have four kids that can get to the rim so although we can stretch the floor from three-point range, we don’t need to live and die by that this year.”
The Orioles showed their depth, speed and athleticism in their 76-73 win over Buffalo Nov. 26. Ten Orioles played and all 10 scored to help the cause. Choi and Holman each scored 19 points to lead Osseo. Walters added 9, Cronin 7 and Hughes and Wilson each netted 6.
The Orioles jumped to a 43-34 halftime lead behind the three-point shooting of Walters. The Bison rallied in the second half but the Orioles got key buckets from Choi and Holman to hold on.
“It couldn’t have started any better,” Erlien said. “We jumped out early and I thought Jasmine Choi and Isabel Cronin provided a tremendous amount of leadership and our young kids bought in and stepped up. Jasmine and Ava led us in scoring, but everyone who played in the game scored for us. I love the depth of our program and feel like that depth is going to serve us well as we move forward this season.”
The Orioles next host Andover Thursday, Dec. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.