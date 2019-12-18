Five players scored in double figures as Osseo beat Moorhead 71-66 in overtime on Dec. 14.

Osseo coach Tim Theisen said his team is young but has lots of depth and the Orioles displayed that depth in the win over Moorhead. Sophomore forward Josh Ola-Joseph led Osseo with 20 points, sophomore forward Hassan Kamara added 12 points, sophomore guard Benard Omooria and sophomore forward James Spencer each scored 11 points and sophomore guard Tyriece Waits scored 10.

“The deep sophomore class will add athleticism, height, rebounding, and needed inside/outside shooting,” Theisen said.

Osseo led 33-25 at halftime but the Spuds rallied in the second half and forced overtime. The Orioles dominated the extra session and outscored the visitors 11-6 to earn their third win of the season against two losses.

Osseo had an easier time in routing Centennial 72-42 Dec. 11. Blessed Barhayiga led a balanced attack with 10 points.

The Orioles next play Holmen, Wisconsin, in the Rochester Rotary Classic Friday, Dec. 21.

