Osseo baseball started what was meant to be a busy week of games with a difficult 3-12 loss to St. Louis Park at home on Tuesday, April 18, their first non-conference game and non-conference loss of the 2023 season.

The night started well for St. Louis Park, despite good pitches from Zach Anderson on the mound. St. Louis Park capitalized on any and all mistakes, however, and eventually scored four runs.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments