Osseo baseball started what was meant to be a busy week of games with a difficult 3-12 loss to St. Louis Park at home on Tuesday, April 18, their first non-conference game and non-conference loss of the 2023 season.
The night started well for St. Louis Park, despite good pitches from Zach Anderson on the mound. St. Louis Park capitalized on any and all mistakes, however, and eventually scored four runs.
At bat, Osseo showed promising signs, with Hayden Delcastillo and Spencer Pederson getting on bases after two early outs. Eventually, the hosting Orioles were struck out.
A quieter second inning followed for both teams, in part thanks to a big outfield performance from Jorda Sivoravong, and it stayed 0-4 in favor of St. Louis Park.
The visitors exploited tough errors from Osseo to score three runs, before Cooper Skov stepped in to pitch for the hosts. St. Louis Park scored one more run for the visitors before Osseo stepped up to bat.
Osseo scored their first run of the night after a big hit from Delcastillo. The Orioles, however, then saw their opportunity to make up ground fall short after striking out with two runners on the bases.
The two teams traded one run each in the fourth inning, with a deep hit from Ben Weber helping Eli Larson find his way to home plate to make it 2-9 in St. Louis Park’s favor.
The visitors found two more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Logan Partnen then stepped up to the plate for Osseo, ending the scoring there. Osseo then found a big moment of quality as Davis Wick hit a double, then made his way to third base and home plate in the next two plays to score Osseo’s third run of the game.
Partnen pitched Osseo out of a difficult situation in the sixth inning, finding three outs after St. Louis Park loaded the bases. St. Louis Park scored one more run in the seventh inning, ending the day’s scoring.
St. Louis Park’s win was the result of a team effort, with two runs scored by Graham Sullivan, Ryan Moran, Zach Helfmann, and Andruw Vela.
Osseo was set two play two more games last week, against Totino-Grace and Richfield, but both games were canceled due to inclement weather. Osseo now holds a 1-2 overall record this season, 1-1 in conference play.
Osseo baseball played four games this week. The Orioles hosted Rogers on Monday, April 24, then traveled to Coon Rapids and Centennial on April 25 and 27. They then host Rockford on Friday, April 28.
