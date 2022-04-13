In the summer of 2021, the Osseo baseball program went on an unprecedented run in the American Legion season, where they won their first-ever state championship. Now, a lot of those players are back and set to play for the Orioles varsity team this spring, where they hope to continue the positive momentum.
“The majority of the team has varsity experience, and were part of the Legion team in the summer,” head coach Joe Lavin said. “They know what it is like to play at a high level.”
The Oriole pitching staff is made up of senior captain Beek Kitzman, senior captain Sam Wolkerstorfer, junior Spencer Pederson, sophomore Eli Larson, and sophomore Logan Partanen. Larson and Partanen, while being the youngest on the staff, had varsity experience last year, which should be that more helpful for them in 2022.
Other key contributors among position players include junior outfielder Davis Wick, Ben Weber, senior captain Brady Quan, Hayden Delcastillo, and first-year senior outfielder Cole Botset. Also, sophomore Cooper Skov and senior Rylee Kara should be used as utility players.
The Orioles began their 2022 season April 4 when they traveled across the border to play River Falls (Wisconsin). After a scoreless two innings, the Wildcats broke the game open in the middle frames by scoring four and three runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively.
Osseo responded with three of their own in the top of the fifth, but ultimately couldn’t overcome the hefty deficit and fell to River Falls 8-4.
Then April 8, Osseo hosted Champlin Park, where they shut out the Rebels 7-0 led by starting pitcher Spencer Pederson.
Finally, the Orioles traveled to face Anoka April 9 and topped the Tornadoes 6-4. Larsen recorded the win on the mound, and Kitzman knocked in three RBIs and notched the save as Osseo began conference play 2-0.
But Lavin knows health and availability are the key factors to ensure the team can reach the goals set for this year. “We have an opportunity to have a good season if we can continue where [the Legion team] left off from last summer,” he said. “If everyone stays healthy, it should be a fun year.”
Coming up
The Orioles host Rogers on April 14 and Coon Rapids April 19 and will travel to Robbinsdale Cooper April 20, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.