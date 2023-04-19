Osseo baseball started its season with two games last week, losing to Blaine on the road on April 13 before beating Elk River at home on April 14.
Blaine
Blaine
Osseo started the season with a tough but well-fought loss in Blaine on Thursday, falling 2-8 to the hosts. The day started slowly for both teams, with Blaine scoring one run in the first inning, the only one for either team in the first two innings.
The Orioles were able to get on the board in the third inning with a run, but Blaine scored three of their own to continue a dominant start to the evening. This was extended in the fourth by two more runs for Blaine.
Osseo once again got a run in the sixth, but two more Blaine runs cut short the chances for a comeback. No more runs were scored as Blaine went on to win.
Elk River
Osseo baseball got back on track on Friday in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Elk River at home. The win was Osseo’s first of the season but required some patience from the Orioles.
Osseo got a run early in the first inning, starting at the top, but both teams then had to wait for the scoring to resume all the way until the fifth inning when Elk River made it 1-1. A run in the sixth inning gave Osseo back their lead.
It was a big night for pitchers Eli Larson and Jack McHugo. Larson pitched five innings, earning five strikeouts, while McHugo pitched two and got two strikeouts.
Hayden Delcastillo and Jorda Sivoravong scored Osseo’s two runs, each registering one hit against Elk River for a batting average of .333.
Osseo baseball played three games the following week, starting with a road game at Blaine on Wednesday, April 19. They then hosted Totino-Grace and Richfield on Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21.
