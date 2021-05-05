With a week between their last game, Osseo baseball took the field and hosted Totino-Grace on April 29, but ultimately fell 8-4.
Wyatt Doubler took the hill for the Orioles and faced some rough waters early. Before Osseo stepped foot in the batter’s box, the Eagles plated four runs in the opening frame, capped off by a three-run home run that just cleared the left-field pole. And when they did take their at-bats, Totino-Grace starter Brennan Blake shut the Orioles down early. It wasn’t until the fifth inning when Osseo got on the scoreboard thanks to two errors from the Eagles that scored two Oriole runs.
After a rocky start, Doubler settled in during the middle innings but hit another snag in the sixth when Totino-Grace added four more runs to extend the lead to 8-2. Osseo got a run back in the sixth and one in the seventh but couldn’t muster a comeback and fell to the visiting Eagles 8-4.
“Totino-Grace is a quality team. We played them tough, we just had a rough first inning,” head coach Joe Lavin said. “We had a difficult time figuring out Blake’s off-speed stuff.”
Junior Matthew Kitzman had a team-high two hits in four at-bats.
With only one night to sleep on the loss, the Orioles got back on track on Friday by beating Rockford 12-8. After digging themselves in a 4-0 deficit early, Osseo bounced back in a massive way, scoring 10 runs in the fourth inning, and never looked back. Kitzman, who has been a consistent arm Lavin can rely upon, threw five innings against the Rockets, but the depth behind the junior is a question mark for the Orioles.
“I am searching in attics for relief pitching,” Lavin said.
