Osseo baseball showed its potential last week with two wins from three games, losing to Rogers on April 24 before beating Coon Rapids and Centennial on April 25 and 27.
Rogers
Osseo started a busy week of baseball with a difficult home 2-11 loss to Rogers at home on Monday. The result was the Orioles’ second conference loss of the season and third overall.
On a night where Osseo’s pitching struggled to contain the Royals, Rogers’ performance was led in part by Noah Gordon and Cavan Banks. Gordon had four hits and two runs batted in. Banks had three hits and two runs batted in.
Coon Rapids
Osseo rebounded well on Tuesday, earning a 4-1 win over Coon Rapids to improve its conference record to 2-2. The result was the Orioles’ first victory away from home this season.
Spencer Pederson shined for Osseo at the mound, pitching Coon Rapids out of the game. Meanwhile, Logan Partanen did well at bat, going three for three with four runs batted in to unlock the Orioles’ scoring.
Centennial
The Orioles kept the victories coming with a 6-4 win on the road against Centennial, which had been on a three-game winning streak at the time, on Thursday to improve to a 3-2 conference record, 3-3 overall.
Eli Larson found the winning run for Osseo, while Jorda Sivoravong shined bright for the Orioles with two separate triples against Centennial. Brendan Kranz stepped up for the team as well, hitting the go-ahead RBI to set up the victory.
Osseo baseball played four games the following week, starting with a road game at Hopkins on Monday, May 1. The Orioles then hosted Champlin Park and Anoka on Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 3, before traveling to Robbinsdale Armstrong on Thursday, May 4.
