Osseo senior Matthew ‘Beek’ Kitzman stretches for a ball at first base against Maple Grove April 11. Kitzman recorded a win on the mound against Totino-Grace April 28, throwing four innings while allowing only one run on one hit and striking out seven.
Osseo’s baseball team ran into a buzzsaw offense April 26 when they hosted Centennial (1-3). The Cougars put up a shocking 28-run display on the Orioles, all while shutting out the home team.
On April 27, the Orioles fell to Rogers (4-1) by a score of 6-4 on home field. Finally, Osseo ended the week with a bounce-back, going on the road at Totino-Grace (2-4) and beating the Eagles 4-2.
Senior Matthew ‘Beek’ Kitzman got the win on the hill, throwing four innings while allowing only one run on one hit and striking out seven. Senior Sam Wolkerstorfer threw the last three innings of relief and only surrendered one run on one hit while striking out two.
At the dish, Kitzman helped his own cause with two doubles and one RBI. Junior Spencer Pederson launched his second home run of the year and ended the night with two RBIs. Senior Cole Botzet also recorded two hits.
Softball
Aided by a nine-run first inning, Centennial’s (4-1) softball squad blitzed Osseo April 26, en route to a 10-0 win in five innings.
Then April 28, the Orioles got back on the right foot by beating Totino-Grace (0-6) by a score of 10-5 on the road. Osseo got on the board quickly with three first-inning runs but broke the game open in the fourth with seven runs.
Senior Lyric Walters got the win and pitched a complete game against the Eagles, allowing four hits and five runs (zero earned runs) while striking out nine. Sophomore Megan Wachholz led the Orioles at the plate, going 4-4 with four RBIs.
Senior Greta Lindsay recorded two RBIs and junior Tessa Strand knocked in one. Senior Kayley Moll recorded two hits.
Coming up
The Osseo baseball squad travels to face Andover (2-4) May 5 at 4:30 p.m., hosts Hopkins (5-2) May 9 at 7 p.m., and travels to Blaine (6-2) May 10 at 7 p.m.
The Osseo softball team travels to Andover (3-4) May 5 at 4:30 p.m. and Bloomington Jefferson (2-3) May 10 at 4:30 p.m.
