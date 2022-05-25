Thanks to hot production from the plate, Osseo’s baseball squad took care of business against visiting Monticello (9-4) May 16, beating the Magic 8-3. Starter Zach Anderson threw a gem on the mound for the Orioles, going six innings and surrendering only two earned runs.
Ben Weber led Osseo from the dish, drilling a home run and two RBIs against the Magic pitching. Spencer Pederson and Davis Wick each recorded a team-high two hits, and Pederson tallied two RBIs.
Down 4-0 heading into the fifth inning against Elk River (7-7), the Orioles staged a late comeback that culminated in a 5-4 win to upset the Elks on the road May 17. Davis Wick recorded a team-best three hits, and Matthew ‘Beek’ Kitzman, who was recently named a Metro North All-Star, drove in two runs, including a home run.
Cooper Skov notched the win for Osseo, throwing the last three innings of relief, allowing only two hits and no earned runs, while striking out three Elks.
Softball
Tied 4-4 heading into the seventh inning, the Champlin Park Rebels (12-5) softball team made all the key plays necessary to score three runs in the final frame, coming to Osseo and beating the Orioles 7-4 May 16.
Then May 17, Osseo traveled to Elk River (8-10), where they fell to the Elks 12-2, dropping their fifth game in a row. The week continued May 18, when the Orioles fell to Armstrong (9-8) at home 8-3 in a game that was previously suspended due to storms.
To conclude the regular season, the Orioles played their fourth game in four days and ended with a home victory over Holy Family (6-9), beating the Fire 8-2. Greta Lindsay nearly hit for the cycle but put her mark on the game with a home run.
Osseo ends the regular season with a record of 5-10, improving on last year’s mark of 4-15.
Coming up
The Section 5AAAA softball tournament began May 24 and continues May 26 at locations and times to be determined.
The Section 5AAAA baseball tournament begins May 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.