As the school day approaches, 28 Osseo Senior High student-athletes meet in the gym the morning Tuesday, March 14. The group of students, representing a wide range of Orioles sports, are here to take part in the third consecutive meeting of Osseo Athletes Connect.
Osseo Athletes Connect is a program centered around a monthly meeting, where Orioles student athletes meet at Osseo Senior High to discuss their lives, joys and challenges as Orioles.
Osseo Senior High Activities Director Bill Quan explained that the program’s student leaders take on responsibility to prepare for the meetings and then lead the discourse.
“With our leaders, we meet the week before and they talk to each other. On days like today, they do a little more of moderating and mediating for some of the other students.”
Quan added that discussions include a vast range of topics, and are not always just about the heaviest conversations.
“Today, they checked in on how (trimester) two ended, (trimester) three starting. A group of athletes were talking about how they manage school when they’re out of town for their AAU stuff,” he said. “One time we had a group of athletes that were all injured and they were talking about how they were managing because they couldn’t compete and at the end they were all feeling, ‘Hey this is a lot better because I’m not going through this alone.’”
Maggie Albers, who has represented Osseo in hockey, golf and tennis, came up with the idea. The program’s first meeting, held on Jan. 24, brought together 20 students. Further meetings have had similar turnouts.
Albers explained that the idea formed after discussions she had in the summer, and was further fueled by the loss of a teammate last fall. The passing of Grace Paddock has been on the minds of the entire Osseo community this year. The OPC hockey team retired her jersey number, 6, this season in her memory.
“Over the summer, I was talking to a hockey teammate and we were just sharing the anxieties of figuring out our lives, if we wanted to play hockey in the future, and the whole recruiting process is super stressful,” Albers said. “It kind of kick started the idea of it, and then after losing a teammate with some mental health struggles this fall, I kind of pushed for it.”
Albers said the project has helped athletes realize they are not alone, providing a way to let out their thoughts and feelings.
“It’s nice not just keeping it to yourself, because that’s what makes it worse sometimes I think. You get so in your head. But then you talk to other people, and they saw they’re going through the same thing. … I think, talking with other athletes, school is the main stressor. When you’re at your sport, I’ve still got to go home and do all my homework.”
Fellow Osseo Athletes Connect leader AJ Miller says that building bridges with his fellow athletes has helped form connections that can provide something other relationships do not.
“I think the nice thing with talking to athletes is that they’ve been in the same situations we have been,” he said. “Sometimes friends, they’re good friends, but they don’t necessarily understand certain parts of being an athlete while also being a scholar as well.”
Leader Jules Davis added that her role has helped her find out more about what other athletes are going through and how that compares to her own experiences.
“Today, a couple people talked about the pressures their parents put on them for school and sports. That was interesting to learn about, because for me most of the pressure is just from me, so hearing that … it makes me more empathetic to people who have a different situation than I do.”
Leader Mia Mettler noted she’s come to realize the differences between players of different sports or different age groups, but at the same time sees more similarity than difference.
“From a basketball player, connecting with like, track athletes, it’s completely different,” she said. “I was with a bunch of freshmen as a senior, so it was very, very different. But it keeps that thought in your mind that other people can have the same experience as I’ve had, even with such an age gap or difference of sport. We’re all a lot more similar than we think. It’s a nice way to connect with each other throughout the school.”
Mettler added praise for Albers for getting the program started and providing leadership on an important issue.
“It was a great leadership opportunity for all of us to step up and I’m extremely proud of Maggie for just this whole idea and bringing us all together. I just think [she] is amazing for stepping up and making such a great and comforting space for other athletes going through stuff.”
Albers said she hopes Osseo Athletes Connect inspires other schools to start similar programs, and has her own plans to continue the work.
“I think this has opened doors and I hope that other schools look at [Osseo] and realize this is helping people and people are benefiting from it,” she said. “I also hope to start this next year at college, because a lot of college athletes are going through these things and they don’t have the resources.”
