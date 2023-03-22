As the school day approaches, 28 Osseo Senior High student-athletes meet in the gym the morning Tuesday, March 14. The group of students, representing a wide range of Orioles sports, are here to take part in the third consecutive meeting of Osseo Athletes Connect.

Osseo Athletes Connect is a program centered around a monthly meeting, where Orioles student athletes meet at Osseo Senior High to discuss their lives, joys and challenges as Orioles.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments