Osseo athlete earns huge honor

Amber Croonquist finished a bizarre high school swimming and diving season just where she hoped — at the top.
Croonquist placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and also won the 100 butterfly — setting school records in both events — on her way to being named Section 5AA Swimmer of the Year honors. The section meet was Friday and Saturday at the Minnetonka Aquatics Center and was won by Wayzata.
Croonquist’s time in the 50 was 24.04 seconds and finished the butterfly in 56.21. She also was a member of the 200 freestyle relay team with Maddie Thom, Alexis Horn and Faith Lamah that placed second with a time of 1:41.58. They were the first Osseo relay team to qualify for a state meet since 2014 – but, there is no state meet this fall due to COVID-19.
“We were lucky to have a great group of seniors to help lead our team through hard work and positivity in order to have a successful season despite all the challenges due to COVID,” Osseo coach Linsi Jagger said. “I’m extremely proud of the determination and grit the girls showed this season.”
The 200 medley relay team of Emily Kersting, Horn, Maria Mascarenas and Olyvia Legatt placed sixth. In diving, Laura Christnager placed seventh, Savanna Dickey 10th, Abby Ahlquist 12th and Lauren Hallstrom 13th.
Maple Grove placed fourth in the Section 8AA meet in Elk River. The Crimson got a 1-2-3 sweep in the 50 freestyle, led by Maddi Bast’s first-place finish in 24.93. Elizabeth Altman was second in 24.97 and Ryann Hopp third in 25.14.
Morgan Bosacker placed second in diving with a score of 249.9.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Altman, Livia Isaacs, Hopp and Bast placed first in 1:41.04.
OSSEO GETS MONUMENTAL FOOTBALL VICTORY
Nothing like a signature win to jump-start a football program.
That’s exactly what Osseo got last Friday, getting a late touchdown to cap a wild fourth quarter in a 29-25 victory over perennial power Totino-Grace. The Eagles have won eight state titles.
The Orioles (2-1) got a 2-yard touchdown run from T.J. Clay with 1:28 remaining. Clay also scored on a 2-yard plunge to give Osseo a 14-13 lead just before halftime.
Quarterback Wyatt Doubler, who took over the starting job mid-week in practice, connected with Michael Henderson on an 8-yard touchdown pass, giving Osseo a 22-19 lead with 7:17 left. But the Eagles quickly answered, getting the last of four touchdown runs from Hunter Karlson with 4:03 remaining.
Owen Dukowitz provided the early spark for the Orioles, returning an interception 35 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. The Orioles also got a huge special teams, getting a 48-yard punt from Alex Theisen that was muffed by Totino-Grace and recovered by Osseo at the Eagles’ 15.
“Senior running back Kenny McKenzie struggled to hold onto the ball early but was able to come back strong in the second half with big runs and a fourth-down halfback pass to extend our final drive and help us get into the end zone to take the lead with just over a minute left,” Osseo coach Ryan Stockhauser said. “Overall, we have a great group of focused players and an excellent coaching staff. Our hats off to a very respected TG football team and coaching staff on a hard-fought back and forth night.”
A few miles away at Maple Grove, Michael Zupke rushed 15 times for 128 yards, but it wasn’t enough as Centennial got a late touchdown in a 13-7 victory over the previously unbeaten Crimson.
Osseo is scheduled to play host to Maple Grove at 7 p.m. on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL UPDATE
Maple Grove’s volleyball team improved to 6-0 this season with a 3-1 victory at Centennial on Thursday and a 3-0 victory over Blaine on Monday night.
Osseo, meanwhile, was swept by both Andover and Centennial to fall to 1-4 this season.
