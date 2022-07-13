Osseo’s Athletic Hall of Fame is welcoming four more names to the prestigious group. Phillis Webb, Jesse Becker, Sarah (Kilpela) Bezdicek, and Brad Rosch make up the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

Webb, Becker, and Rosch will be officially inducted Oct. 7 before the homecoming football game, and Bezdicek will be inducted in 2023 due to a previous engagement on that weekend.

