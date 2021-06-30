Osseo’s American Legion baseball team maintained their undefeated record over the past week, starting on June 22 by beating Andover 7-3. Jake Contreras came in the second inning and threw a solid outing, getting the win for the Orioles. Spencer Pederson, Matthew Holien, and Contreras each delivered two RBIs at the plate.
Then on June 23, Osseo hosted Armstrong and defeated the visitors 10-0, improving to 6-0. Sam Wolkerstorfer led the way by throwing a complete-game shutout for the Orioles, and Davis Wick led the charge at the plate, recording a team-high three hits.
“Sam has been very reliable,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “We’ve been pleased with how he’s attacked the strike zone.”
To cap off the week, Osseo traveled to Rogers on June 24, where they escaped with a narrow 7-6 win. After scoring two runs in the top of the first, the Orioles found themselves behind 3-2 after the opening frame but didn’t panic.
They reclaimed the lead in the middle innings and held a 7-6 advantage going into the seventh and final inning, where Holien and the defense shut the door on a Rogers rally, holding the lead runner to third base. Matthew Kitzman led the team with three RBIs at the plate. Contreras and Brady Quan each tallied two hits and an RBI. Wyatt Doubler started and got the win for Osseo as the team moved to 7-0 on the season.
“We have the confidence to close out games,” Johnson said.
One consistent piece of this team that Johnson likes is the offense and the ability on any given night to score half-a-dozen runs. “I’ve been pleased by the consistent at-bats top to bottom in the order,” Johnson said.
Osseo will play in the Delano Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Legion Wood Bat Baseball Tournament starting Thursday, July 1. They begin round robin play against Delano at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, followed by a game against Lakeville South at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and a tilt versus Edina at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The tournament ends on Sunday with the semifinals and championship.
