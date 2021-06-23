The Osseo American Legion baseball team opened their season by going 4-0. Beginning on June 9, the Orioles beat Coon Rapids 7-2, led by Matthew Holien’s two hits and a solid outing from starter Wyatt Doubler.

Osseo followed up that win with another victory on June 15 over Anoka 10-2. Spencer Pederson knocked in three RBIs for the Orioles and Doubler earned another win on the mound.

Then on June 16, Osseo beat Spring Lake Park 5-4 on a walk-off hit by Jake Contreras. Sam Wolkerstorfer started for the Orioles and threw five innings of one-run ball. Brady Quan drove in two runs.

Finally, on June 17, Osseo capped off an undefeated week by beating St. Michael 10-2. Matthew Kitzman earned the win by throwing six innings of shutout ball. Holien drove in five runs, including two triples.

