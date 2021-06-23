The Osseo American Legion baseball team opened their season by going 4-0. Beginning on June 9, the Orioles beat Coon Rapids 7-2, led by Matthew Holien’s two hits and a solid outing from starter Wyatt Doubler.
Osseo followed up that win with another victory on June 15 over Anoka 10-2. Spencer Pederson knocked in three RBIs for the Orioles and Doubler earned another win on the mound.
Then on June 16, Osseo beat Spring Lake Park 5-4 on a walk-off hit by Jake Contreras. Sam Wolkerstorfer started for the Orioles and threw five innings of one-run ball. Brady Quan drove in two runs.
Finally, on June 17, Osseo capped off an undefeated week by beating St. Michael 10-2. Matthew Kitzman earned the win by throwing six innings of shutout ball. Holien drove in five runs, including two triples.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.