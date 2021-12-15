Osseo alum Dahl named to conference All-Academic Team at Luther

Osseo alumnus Jessica Dahl, a sophomore on the Luther College tennis team, has been named to the 2021 American Rivers Conference Fall Sports All-Academic Team for the first time in her career.
During the 2021 fall schedule, the Luther College Norse captured their third consecutive and record 29th conference title, posting a mark of 8-0.
Dahl, a 2020 graduate of Osseo Senior High, is majoring in accounting. While at Osseo, Dahl was a five-time letter winner in tennis, and four of those years she earned Northwest Suburban Conference all-conference honors. She also lettered twice as a member of the Orioles golf team and once in hockey.
