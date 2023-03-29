Local athletes Jerome Williams and Jacob Meissner have helped start a new chapter in Osseo sports history this week after signing a Name, Image, Likeness deals with Minneapolis-based Premier Pinball & Amusement.
NIL deals, which first entered the scene after NCAA approval in 2021, allow college athletes to make income off of their name, image and likeness rights. This usually comes in the form of advertisement and other marketing projects.
Premiere Pinball & Amusement buys, sells, refurbishes, rents and transports new and used arcade machines. Osseo Senior High special education teacher Andrew Lanners started the business out of a garage after college and now has a retail location Maple Grove.
Williams is set to be a 2023 graduate of Osseo Senior High, where he played multiple sports. He was eventually named a four-star recruit in football and has signed to play for the University of Minnesota.
Meissner attended Maranatha Christian Academy and graduated in 2022, but played high school sports for Osseo Senior High. The two-time state champ in the Class AAA 220-pound weight class now competes for Arizona State University.
The resulting deals with Williams and Meissner will allow the amusements company to use their likenesses to create brand visibility, while compensating the athletes along the way. The deal also includes plans for community engagement, such as opportunities to volunteer time with youth in the area.
Lanners explained that he has known Williams for several years now thanks to his role as a coach on the Orioles football team, and has provided help and guidance during the college recruitment process.
“I have grown close to both Jerome and his family. I have gotten to know him as a student in school, but also as an athlete on the field. I have gone on recruiting visits with him, given him rides along with talked a lot of football. He has grown to be a fantastic leader and role model on the field, in the hallways, and in the community for others.”
Lanners also has a long history with Meissner, whom he has coached. The two Orioles also have a connection through their respective families.
“I coached Jacob for three or four years when he was in the wrestling program, but our families have known each other since we were young. ... After him being a two-time state champion, he kind of became a big deal in the wrestling world and was a highly recruited athlete. I figured his social media platform and our relationship would be an awesome combination.”
As owner of Premier Pinball & Amusement, Lanners was interested in how NIL contracts could provide a promising pathway for both his business and the local athletes he’s come to know.
“It sort of all combined with, how can we promote the business, along with being advocate of local youth and high school athletes. [It is] kind of putting Jerome and Jacob on a platform and helping build my people up. I figured it’d be a great way to utilize their social media and their stories along with my story and business history for a win-win situation.”
For Lanners, who grew up in and remains closely tied to Osseo, the opportunity to both grow his business and use it to benefit local athletes was a perfect way to continue his goals of being a positive and productive member of the community.
“I grew up in this community. The community, the kids, the parents, coaches, the athletic programs mean a lot to me, which is why I’m still here and working with these kids and trying to help them as much as possible.
“ ... Being able to give them as much as possible is so important, because there’s a lot of kids from our school and community that are dealing with different road bumps financially or at home, trouble with academics, a loss, the list goes on and on. [It’s important] to put them on a platform and show them you can be successful coming out of school no matter what you go through.”
Lanners, who notes he’s a big supporter of the concept of NIL deals and changes to allow student athletes to make money with their name, explained that the process of becoming a part of that world has been interesting, but also that he has had plenty of help and support.
“It’s been a learning process for me just because it’s so new. It’s also even newer in the high school world, clearly, than in the college world, so it’s just been about learning those guidelines and rules so you don’t hurt the future of the athlete or your brand either. ... [For Jerome] we worked directly with our athletic director Bill Quan, and he worked with the Minnesota State High School League on rules and what you can and can’t do, which we’ve followed throughout the whole process.
“ ... We also had to work with the University of Minnesota a little bit too. ... [Jacob Meissner’s] side was a little bit easier just because he’s already in college, so he just worked with Arizona State University directly and they approved our contracts, photos, et cetera.”
Now, Williams and Meissner join the growing NIL market, becoming the first Orioles to do so, with Williams becoming the first Osseo Senior High student to do so.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.