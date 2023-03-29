Local athletes Jerome Williams and Jacob Meissner have helped start a new chapter in Osseo sports history this week after signing a Name, Image, Likeness deals with Minneapolis-based Premier Pinball & Amusement.

NIL deals, which first entered the scene after NCAA approval in 2021, allow college athletes to make income off of their name, image and likeness rights. This usually comes in the form of advertisement and other marketing projects.

