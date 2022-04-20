Osseo’s track and field squad made their way to Centennial High School April 12 for a tri-meet against Centennial and Blaine, braving cold and drizzly conditions. Here are some of the top results from events at the meet.
Senior Malcolm Randolph took first in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 12.35 seconds. Sophomore Cade Sanvik finished first in the boys 800 meters with a time of two minutes and 12.14 seconds and took first in the 1600 meters in 4:51.80.
Senior Lex Davis captured first in the girls 800 meters in 2:33.96. Junior Aiden Rashid finished first in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles with times of 19.64 and 45.36, respectively.
The relay team of Randolph, junior B.J. Zakiel, junior Antoine Blasingame, and senior Lewis Cargeor finished first in the boys 4-by-100 meters with a time of 46.40, and the girls relay team of junior Danielle Saydee, senior Chidera Osuoha, senior Nevaeh Page and senior Valencia Morris also took first with a time of 53.76.
Zakiel also finished first in the boys long jump with a leap of 16 feet, seven inches, and took third in the boys 400 meters in 1:00.
In the 4-by-200 meter relay, Osseo’s team of senior Jacob Momanyi, junior Ahmed Khadar, Blasingame, and junior Austin Kolden took first in 1:41, and the team of sophomore Ty Swanson, senior David McGinley, sophomore Ty Prokop, and freshman Mikky Miller finished first in the 4-by-800 meter relay with a time of 9:57.
Eighth-grader Nina Thomas finished first in the girls shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 5.5 inches. Junior Jacob Bodin took first in the boys high jump with a leap of 5’6.” Junior Sawyer Nelson captured first place in the boys triple jump with a jump of 38’7.”
Senior Matt Oujiri finished second in the boys 1600 meters in 4:53.50. Senior Valencia Morris took second in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.04. Junior Linnea Noeldner placed third in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 57.77.
The relay team of freshman Alimatu Kweyete, freshman Jaida Bennett, sophomore Syreena Widstrom, and junior Ja’Quayveonia Whitehead finished second in the girls 4-by-200 meters in 2:00, and the team of sophomore Kaylee Buerman, senior Gabi Baltes, freshman Audrey McNeil, and Davis also took second in the 4-by-800 meters in 10:23.
Senior Demi Adebayo placed second in the boys shot put with a distance of 40 feet, two inches and junior Taylor Grant finished second in the discus throw with a distance of 130’10.” Senior Jeremiah Groff took third in the boys pole vault, leaping 8’6.” Sophomore Araya Mitchell placed third in the girls high jump with a leap of 4’6.”
Coming up
Osseo hosts a track and field meet April 21 starting at 3:30 p.m.
