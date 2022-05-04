The Osseo track and field squad traveled west to compete in the Monticello Invitational April 26, joining seven other schools. Senior Lex Davis took first place in the girls 800 meters with a time of two minutes and 21.11 seconds.
The relay team of Lex Davis, junior Kayla Momanyi, senior Gabi Baltes, and freshman Emma Kettlewell placed fourth in the girls 4-by-400 meters in 4:35.84. The relay team of senior Valencia Morris, freshman Alimatu Kweyete, junior Danielle Saydee, and senior Nevaeh Page captured first place in the girls 4-by-100 meters with a time of 52.01.
Morris took seventh in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.62 and senior Hawah Fahnbulleh placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles in 54.18. The team of Saydee, junior La’Myjah Tenhoff, freshman Blessing Gaye, and freshman Antoinette Blasingame took third in the 4-by-200 meters in 1:53.28.
Senior Malcolm Randolph took first in the boys’ 200-meter dash in 23.18, and the relay team of Randolph, junior Antoine Blasingame, junior Ahmed Khadar, and senior Jacob Momanyi finished first in the 4-by-200 meters with a time of 1:34. Also, the relay team of Blasingame, Khadar, junior Austin Kolden, and sophomore Cade Sanvik took first place in the 4-by-400 meters in 3:42.10.
Khadar individually took second place in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 52.50, and Sanvik finished second in both the 800 and 1600 meters with times of 2:07.85 and 4:40.82, respectively.
Sophomore Jules Davis finished third in the girls 1600 meter run with a time of 5:33.77 and took sixth in the girls 3200 meters with a time of 11:56.19. Sophomores Ty Swanson, Keiran Hollingshead, Henry Dukowitz, and senior David McGinley captured fifth place in the boys 4-by-800 meters in 9:36.17.
Freshman Quinlan Rundquist placed 10th in the boys 3200 meters with a personal record time of 11:08.47. The girls relay team of junior Maria Hoff, seventh-grader Camille Friden, junior Kendel Poppe-Boehm, and sophomore Kaylee Buerman took fifth in the girls 4-by-800 meters with a time of 10:53.65.
Junior Jai’len Evans finished seventh in the boys 100-meter dash in a personal record time of 11.81. Junior Aiden Rashid placed seventh in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.66 and ninth in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 18.89.
Eighth-grader Nina Thomas took first in the girls shot put with a personal record throw of 38 feet, three inches. Thomas also captured third place in the discus with a personal record throw of 97’10”. Senior Lewis Cargeor placed second in the boys high jump with a personal record leap of 5’10”.
Junior Jerome Williams took fourth in the boys shot put, launching a personal record throw of 42’8”. Junior Taylor Grant placed sixth in the boys discus with a throw of 112’8” and senior Jeremiah Groff took sixth in the boys pole vault with a height of nine feet, a personal record.
Sophomore Araya Mitchell took fifth in the girls high jump with a leap of 4’6” and junior Trinity Fahrenbruch placed fifth in the girls pole vault with a height of seven feet. Junior Sawyer Nelson took ninth in the boys triple jump with a leap of 37’7.5”.
On April 29, the best in Minnesota high school track and field descended onto Hamline University for the Hamline Elite Meet, including several local athletes. Thomas represented the Orioles in the shot put, finishing seventh with a throw of 36’ 11.75”. The girls 4-by-100 meter relay team of Morris, Saydee, Kweyete, and Page captured ninth place with a time of 51.17. Lex Davis also represented the Orioles in the 800 meters, finishing 11th in 2:21.59.
Coming up
The Osseo track and field squad will compete at the 55th Annual Stan Barr Relays hosted by New Richmond High School May 6 starting at 4 p.m.
