Osseo softball dropped their first game of the season to undefeated Centennial on April 27 by a score of 12-4. Entering the contest, both teams boasted a zero in the loss column, and early on after Centennial jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Osseo threw a haymaker plating four runs in the top of the second thanks to big hits from Julia Wasgatt, Greta Kitelinger, and Serena Lee.
The Cougars answered back with a run in the bottom of the second and third to tie the game at 4-4, and front that point on it was all Centennial. They finished the game by scoring eight unanswered runs to snap Osseo’s two-game winning streak with a 12-4 win.
Two days later, the Orioles looked to start a new winning streak when they hosted Totino-Grace and Osseo wasted little time in doing so. Jumping on the Eagles early, the Orioles plated four in the first inning thanks to RBIs from Bailey Smith, Greta Lindsay, Hana Johnson, and Kitelinger.
They then added another run in the second to extend the lead to 5-0. Totino-Grace shifted the scoreboard in the fourth inning when they scored three runs to cut the lead to two, but Osseo put the nail in the coffin in the fifth by scoring six runs to push the lead to 11-3.
Smith, Lindsay, Johnson, Megan Wachholtz, and Lee each contributed an RBI hit in the frame, and Lindsey Varney added an RBI double in the sixth. By the end of the night, the Orioles had tripled the Eagles’ score and secured a 12-4 win, moving to 3-1 on the season.
The week was capped off by a two-game slate at Sunshine Park in Andover on Saturday, where the Orioles dropped both games to St. Francis and St. Anthony by scores of 6-1 and 6-3, respectively. Wachholtz and Kitelinger each had two hits against St. Francis, while Maddie Deal had a team-high two knocks versus St. Anthony. Osseo dropped to 3-3 on the season.
