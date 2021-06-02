Osseo softball traveled north to Champlin Park on May 25 for their regular season finale, but couldn’t muster any offense against the Rebels, falling 10-0.

Rebels starter Riley Leonhardt threw a complete game, going five innings, and allowing only one hit to Osseo’s Kaylee Moll, while striking out six.

The Orioles finished the season with a record of 4-13.

