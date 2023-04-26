Orioles show track and field skills at the Osseo Invitational

Osseo Senior High hosted the Osseo track and field invitational on Thursday, April 20, in what proved to be a very eventful day for both the Orioles and the 11 visiting schools.
The visiting schools included Centennial, Coon Rapids, Elk River, Minneapolis Southwest, Park Center, Parnassus Preparatory, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Rock Ridge Rosemount, Spring Lake Park, and St. Louis Park.
Osseo finished fourth in the boy’s varsity team scores with 92 points, just three and a half points behind Spring Lake Park in third with 95.5. Rosemount topped the boy’s standings with 176 points.
One of Osseo’s top performers was Ahmed Khadar, who finished second in both the varsity 100 meters and 200 meters races. Ty Swanson led Osseo in the 400-meter race with a seventh-place finish, while Cade Sanvik finished second in the 800 and 1600 meters races.
Quinlan Rundquist was Osseo’s top performer in the 3200 meters race with an eighth-place finish. Linton McPherson led Osseo in the 110-meter and 300 hurdles, finishing fifth and fourth respectively.
Osseo finished fourth in the 4x100 relay, fifth in the 4x200 relay, third in the 4x400 relay, and fifth in the 4x800 relay. The 4x100 team consisted of Landon Nelson, Ahmed Bundu, Jettrin Phiravong, and Trevis Tonan. The 4x400 team consisted of Sanvik, McPherson, Swanson, and Khadar.
Sawyer Nelson also shined for the Osseo boy’s varsity team, finishing second in the high jump category and first in the triple jump category.
Osseo finished ninth in the girls’ varsity team scores with 32 points, eight behind Park Center with 40. Rosemount also topped the girl’s varsity standings with 196 points.
Payton Young finished eighth for Osseo in the 100 meters race, followed by a third-place finish for Danielle Saydee in the 200 meters race. Saydee also led Osseo in the 400 meters category with a sixth-place finish. Lamees Abid led Osseo in the 800 meters competition, finishing ninth, the same place Camille Friden secured in the 1600 meters race. Teresa Shah and Maria Hoff took places 10 and 11 for Osseo in the 3200 meters race.
Araya Benson-Mitchell led Osseo in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing ninth, while Hope Wells led the Orioles in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing sixth.
The Osseo girls’ best relay finish was in the 4x200 relay, where they finished fifth with a team of La’Myjah Tenhoff, Harmony Kemp, Kayla Momanyi, and Saydee.
Nina Thomas had a strong showing at the Osseo Invitational, finishing in third place in the shot put and eighth place in discus. Benson-Mitchell took part in a tight contest in the high jump category, tying three other athletes for ninth place with a 4-06.00.
