Orioles show track and field skills at the Osseo Invitational

(Photo by Astroproductions)

Benson-Mitchell leaps forward for Osseo during the hurdle competitions.

Osseo Senior High hosted the Osseo track and field invitational on Thursday, April 20, in what proved to be a very eventful day for both the Orioles and the 11 visiting schools.

The visiting schools included Centennial, Coon Rapids, Elk River, Minneapolis Southwest, Park Center, Parnassus Preparatory, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Rock Ridge Rosemount, Spring Lake Park, and St. Louis Park.

