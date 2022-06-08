For most of Osseo’s first-round Section 5AAAA matchup with Spring Lake Park May 30, a pitcher’s duel dominated the Oriole diamond.
By the middle of the sixth inning, the score read 1-1, and both teams looked destined to fight tooth and nail to see who would reach two runs first. In the sunny, yet breezy Memorial Day weather, Osseo’s sixth inning would define the outcome of the game, as the home team scored four runs in a pivotal frame en route to a 5-1 victory.
Junior Spencer Pederson was doing it all for the Orioles in the early stages of the game, taking the mound and providing the team’s first run with an RBI single in the first inning. Even though the Panthers, who lost to Osseo 5-1 in the regular season, were making occasional hard contact off of Peterson, the Orioles’ defense was strong and kept Spring Lake Park off the scoreboard until the sixth inning.
That is when, courtesy of three singles, the Panthers finally cracked Pederson and scored a run to tie the score 1-1.
Osseo, however, would have an answer, and in a big way. With a runner on second base and two outs, the Orioles began a furious two-out rally which would see six straight batters reach base and four runners cross home plate. Tyler Rose began the rally with an RBI triple, followed by another RBI single from Pederson.
The game truly broke open when senior Matthew ‘Beek’ Kitzman launched a bomb to right field that tore through the wind and cleared the right-field fence to give the Orioles a 5-1 lead. Kitzman, who tossed his bat in celebration towards the dugout as soon as the ball left his bat, was welcomed with fanfare at home plate, which put a bow on Osseo’s four-run win. Pederson threw a complete game, allowing one run on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
The Orioles then traveled east to face second-seeded Mounds View, where the Mustangs shut out Osseo 4-0 to advance to the section semifinals against Maple Grove. That loss then set up a win-or-go-home matchup against Totino-Grace June 3.
After the Orioles grabbed a quick 2-0 lead, the rest of the sunny afternoon belonged to the Eagles, as they outscored Osseo 10-1 the rest of the game to secure a 10-3 victory. Pederson and Kitzman both drove in a first-inning run for the Orioles, as the black and orange grabbed a 2-0 lead.
Totino-Grace answered back quickly, scoring one run in the first, five in the second, and two more in the third and fourth innings. Suddenly, they had scored 10 unanswered runs.
Pitching and defense were the struggles for Osseo as they walked seven hitters and made four errors, which allowed the Eagles to build their lead. Pederson recorded a team-high two hits, and Kitzman tallied a team-best two RBIs as the 2022 season officially ended for the Orioles.
